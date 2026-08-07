MAKING PEACE Deluxe Edition Released by Brandon Jane

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Brandon Jane has released a deluxe edition of her independent debut album MAKING PEACE, adding live recordings of DRY SPELL, LAST CALL, and MAKING PEACE captured at The Sonic Church. The Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist said the live versions offered a chance to revisit the songs in a raw, intimate setting.

Recorded at The Sonic Church, the three songs showcase Brandon Jane's vocals and relatable lyrics in a raw and intimate setting.

'Songs are a lot like people' shares Brandon. 'They show you a different side of themselves every now and then. Recording live versions of 'Dry Spell,' 'Making Peace' and 'Last Call,' felt like finding a little something new in each of them. I couldn't wait to share them with y'all. Thanks for loving these songs enough to let me keep telling their stories.'

Brandon Jane doesn't set out to make 'perfect' country music. Instead, she writes homegrown songs about real life—embracing imperfections, celebrating unpredictability, and finding meaning in the chaos of being a wife and mother of three. The Mississippi-born, Tennessee-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist offers a refreshingly honest perspective on her 2026 independent full-length debut, Making Peace. Produced and co-written with GRAMMY Award–nominated producer—and husband—Kevin Kadish (Morgan Wallen, Meghan Trainor), this body of work is fearless, sharply funny, and deeply human.

Since the release of MAKING PEACE, Brandon Jane's music has been streamed nearly 400,000 times and has appeared on playlists including Spotify's ALL NEW COUNTRY and Amazon's Breakthrough Country. The album was produced and co-written with GRAMMY Award-nominated producer Kevin Kadish, who has worked with Morgan Wallen and Meghan Trainor.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...