Photos: Bobbo Byrnes Details 25+ Years on Road in TOO MANY MILES Memoir

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Anaheim-based singer-songwriter and author Bobbo Byrnes continues to build momentum behind Too Many Miles: On the Road with an Unofficial Rock & Roll Goodwill Ambassador, his 2026 memoir and companion album, a pairing that turns more than two decades of touring into a sprawling account of life on the road.













The project began with more than 3,200 pages of tour journals preserved in notebooks, emails and old hard drives. Byrnes had no intention of writing a book until he realized that the stories he kept returning to were never really about the shows themselves. They were about the people he met because he showed up somewhere with a guitar.

The book moves chronologically from Byrnes' first gig at a backyard party in Westford, Massachusetts, to a concert in Bremen, Germany, spanning more than 5,000 shows across most U.S. states and 15 countries. Chapters move between the road and the experiences that shaped it, including sections built around individual songs.

That story is as much about the country Byrnes represents as it is about music. Touring throughout Europe and the United States as an American musician, he repeatedly found himself navigating questions of identity and politics with people who often had far more in common with him than expected. EthnoCloud.com singled out the book's moments of international connection, from performing for refugee children in Germany to fielding pointed questions from audiences abroad. Vocal Media praised its grounded perspective, writing that 'the absence of ego gives the book its credibility.'

The companion album reflects that same instinct for connection. Cool Happy Genius Heroes described Byrnes' work as a reframing of success, measured through shared moments in transient spaces rather than industry milestones, while American Songwriter praised the songs, writing, 'His songs resonate with desire and determination, yet never forgo the honesty and emotion that has always imbued his work.'

Musically, Byrnes works in the territory between folk, Americana, alt-country and roots rock, with the punk-rock spirit that first put a guitar in his hands still running underneath. His influences reflect a particularly strong Canadian thread - including Neil Young, Blue Rodeo, The Tragically Hip and Kathleen Edwards - alongside artists such as Paul Westerberg and Glen Hansard.

Byrnes performs and records with his wife and longtime bandmate Tracy Byrnes on vocals and bass, and Matt Froehlich on drums. His career spans more than 20 albums, including 2023's Two Days in October, recorded at Berlin's Hansa Studios and Dublin's Windmill Lane Studios over two days while on tour.

Too Many Miles has received international radio play across Italy, Northern Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Canada, and the United States, along with a One to Watch designation on the Euro Americana Chart. Byrnes has been recognized by OC Weekly, the OC Music Awards, the SoCal Live Music Awards and the LA Music Critic Awards, and has performed at festivals including SXSW, Breminale, the Galway Songwriters Festival, the Lowell Celebrates Kerouac Festival and Wien Americana Festival.

Byrnes continues touring behind the memoir and album throughout the remainder of 2026, combining concerts, book events and talks about music as cultural diplomacy.

Tour Dates

September 5 - Open Air - Verden, Germany

September 6 - Heike's Garden - Bremen, Germany

September 8 - House Concert - Delmenhorst, Germany

September 10 - Haus am See - Ottestedt, Germany

September 13 - Apostel Johannes Kirche - Altengroden, Wilhelmshaven, Germany

September 15 - House Concert - Würzburg, Germany

September 19 - Kulturcafé Henriette - Vienna, Austria

September 22 - Munich, Germany

September 25 - Green Grown - Antwerp, Belgium

September 26 - Zennegat 13 - Mechelen, Belgium

September 29 - Beerarama - Eastbourne, UK

October 3 - Saltash Studios - Saltash, UK

An Evening with Annalisa Crawford and Bobbo Byrnes: Music and Literature

October 5 - Song Cycle, Whelan's - Dublin, Ireland

October 6-7 - Busking on Grafton Street - Dublin, Ireland

October 17 - FAR-West Conference - Portland, OR

Guest lecturer on Music as Cultural Diplomacy

October 23 - House Concert - Lowell, MA

October 24 - Stonecutters - Milford, NH

November 7 - Anaheim Public Library - Anaheim, CA - Indie Author Day

November 14 - Twentynine Palms Book Festival - Twentynine Palms, CA

Guest panelist for Route 66 at 100 and the Enduring Legacy of Road Writing

November 18 - Anaheim Public Library - Anaheim, CA

Let's Talk Music: Bobbo Byrnes Live

November 21 - The Open Book - Pasadena, CA - Book signing

December 19 - Downtown Anaheim - Anaheim, CA - First Annual Christmas Busk

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