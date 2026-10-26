Photos: Blake Whiten to Launch 2027 Headlining Tour Starting Feb. 20

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With a sold-out headlining tour underway and a growing list of career milestones under his belt, Enchntmnt / Warner Records' Blake Whiten is keeping his foot on the gas with the announcement of his Blake Whiten Tour 2027. The newly announced run will bring Whiten's unmistakable, gravel-soaked vocals to even more stages next year, with headlining stops beginning Feb. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla. with special guest Sunny Black.

Tickets for the new dates will be available beginning with an artist presale on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a local/venue presale on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and additional information are available at blakewhitenofficial.com.

The announcement comes as Whiten continues his sold-out Something To Say Tour alongside special guest Slater Nalley, with 10 dates remaining this fall, including stops in Charlotte, N.C., Atlanta, New York City and two nights in Nashville.

Beyond the stage, Whiten has carried his momentum into new career milestones, following the July release of his debut album, Something To Say, which earned the rising star his first entry on the Billboard 200. Most recently, he unveiled the official music video for album standout 'Number 7's Gone,' directed by Damian Belden. Meanwhile, current radio single, 'Bet On That,' continues its climb up the charts, sitting at No. 86 on the Billboard Hot 100 and just cracked a spot in the Top 30 at Country radio. The track also earned Whiten his second No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown.

With more than 630 million global streams to his name, Whiten was recognized as Billboard's Up & Comer in August following a milestone year that included his Grand Ole Opry debut and national morning television debut on NBC's TODAY. For tour dates and more information, visit www.blakewhitenofficial.com and keep up with him on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Something To Say Tour 2026 Dates

Oct. 29, 2026 in Cambridge, Mass. at The Sinclair #

Oct. 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pa. at The Foundry at the Fillmore Philadelphia #

Oct. 31, 2026 in Washington, D.C. at The Atlantis #

Nov. 2, 2026 in New York, N.Y. at Bowery Ballroom #

Nov. 5, 2026 in Toronto, Ont. at Horseshoe Tavern #

Nov. 6, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. at El Club #

Nov. 7, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at The Intersection - The Stache #

Nov. 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Ga. at Terminal West #

Nov. 13, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Exit/In #

Nov. 14, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Exit/In #

# with Slater Nalley

Blake Whiten Tour 2027 Dates

Feb. 20, 2027 in Tallahassee, Fla. at The Moon*

April 8, 2027 in Athens, Ga. at Georgia Theatre*

April 9, 2027 in Columbia, S.C. at The Senate*

April 15, 2027 in Statesboro, Ga. at The Blue Room*

April 16, 2027 in Birmingham, Ala. at Saturn*

April 17, 2027 in Oxford, Miss. at The Lyric Oxford*

May 6, 2027 in Fayetteville, Ark. at George's Majestic Lounge*

About Blake Whiten

Wielding a broken-glass vocal on self-penned songs that cut straight to the bone, Enchntmnt / Warner Records singer-songwriter Blake Whiten is a 22-year-old instinctive songsmith raised in Six Mile, South Carolina, whose talent launched him from bedroom videos to the biggest stages in the world. Revealed as a generational diamond in the rough, raw emotion and heavy-hearted lyrics have earned Whiten over 630 million global streams in two years since his first public performance, with more to come. Growing up on everything from Keith Whitley to Nickelback, Whiten learned guitar at seven and was penning angsty tunes by 15. After discovering the depths of his raspy vocal, a cover of Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' racked up 9 million views and sent him down a new path. His solo-written 2024 single 'Rollin' Stone' amassed over 140 million streams and his co-write on Bailey Zimmerman's 'Holding On' broke the Top 40 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The self-penned 2025 EP debut Six Mile captured his essence, while Billboard, SiriusXM, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Country Now, Holler and All Country News have lined up in support. After headlining his Rollin' Stone Tour and making his Grand Ole Opry debut in early 2026, Whiten released his first album, Something To Say, featuring 12 co-written songs that pair his confessional instincts with pitch-black alt-rock intensity. The album debuted on the Billboard 200, while Whiten marked release day with his morning television debut on NBC's TODAY. Fresh off Bailey Zimmerman's Different Night Same Rodeo Tour and multiple stadium dates with Morgan Wallen, he takes his sold-out headlining Something To Say Tour on the road this fall.

Photo Credit: Matt Paskert













Photo Credit: Matt Paskert

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