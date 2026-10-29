Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: BOYS NOIZE Ft. BRUTALISMUS 3000 Release 'Nächstenliebe' From 7LLVSION
The track arrives ahead of the Berlin-influenced electronic album featuring collaborations with ZEP, Taichu, Mayah Alkhateri, Abra, and Safety Trance.
Boys Noize has released 'Nächstenliebe,' featuring Brutalismus 3000, from his upcoming album 7LLVSION, out November 6 via ONES and ZEROS. The track arrived October 29th.
7LLVSION, Boys Noize's first new album in five years, features Brutalismus 3000, ZEP, Taichu, Mayah Alkhateri, Abra, and Safety Trance, among others.
Both Boys Noize and Brutalismus 3000 are possessed by the raucous, punk spirit of Berlin's underworld - hot and brash, not cold and sterile. 'Nächstenliebe' is described as their industrial séance, a poltergeist that throws bodies around rooms.
'Nächstenliebe' launches with an ominous, step-sequenced bassline in the tradition of EBM pioneers DAF, cited by Boys Noize and his guests as an essential influence. Brutalismus 3000's Victoria Vassiliki Daldas pays tribute to the late DAF singer with her Dadaist, Deutsch shouts, filling the pockets of a sparse, half-time beat. The doom-stomp returns after the first breakdown, stalked by threatening whispers until it collapses again with haunting pads and warbling Sprechgesang. In the last measures, dembow drums redline the engine with the whistle of an exploding teakettle.
The release notes that while many have described Boys Noize as being on a 'generational run,' that characterization undersells his recent activity. Last year included a world tour with Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize's co-production of the TRON: Ares soundtrack, and the top-billed, critically received Coachella debut of the artists' collaborative project Nine Inch Noize ahead of the release of their self-titled LP in April. A summer of nonstop Boys Noize performances in clubs and on festival main stages across multiple continents followed.
Boys Noize will release 7LLVSION, his first solo album in five years, this fall. The ZEP-fronted single '1+1+1' announced the album's arrival, with 'Nächstenliebe' feat. Brutalismus 3000 offering a further preview of the LP.
About Boys Noize
Boys Noize (Alex Ridha) is a German-Iraqi artist, DJ, producer, and composer. Ridha has crafted songs for artists including A$AP Rocky, Bon Iver, Frank Ocean, Arca, Virgil Abloh, Lady Gaga, and Brutalismus 3000. He has been featured alongside Keinemusik, Shygirl, Kelsey Lu, Rico Nasty, and VTSS; remixed Daft Punk, Depeche Mode, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers, and A.G. Cook; and scored the German hacker film Who Am I (2014), Oliver Stone's Snowden (2016), and the forthcoming Replacer, starring Halsey. He co-founded the duo Octave Minds with Chilly Gonzales, and actively produces and performs with Skrillex as Dog Blood.
In 2025 and 2026, Boys Noize performed alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross throughout Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back tour, and co-produced the near-entirety of the TRON: Ares soundtrack, including the GRAMMY Award-winning single 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be.' The trio's collaboration was formalized with the announcement of Nine Inch Noize, debuting with a top-billed, viral Coachella set that SF Gate called 'one of the festival's greatest performances of all time.' The Nine Inch Noize LP was released the same week to critical acclaim, with Pitchfork's review stating: 'Every song on the album slaps.'
As a solo artist, Boys Noize's eighth solo album 7LLVSION is set to arrive in the fall of 2026. He has supported the underground through his labels Boysnoize Records and the recently launched ONES and ZEROS, which focuses on a new generation of global talent from the Global North and South alike.
About Brutalismus 3000
Brutalismus 3000 are the duo of producer Theo Zeitner and singer Victoria Vassiliki Daldas, who met on Tinder in 2018 and formed their antagonistic techno band in 2020. With an early hit titled 'Satan Was a Babyboomer' and fan-favorite lyrics about 'fface bouncers,' Brutalismus 3000's playful attitude and aggressive sound were always too animated for Berlin's restrictive techno scene. After rising to fame online during COVID lockdown, the band's viral songs exploded in European clubs once live music returned. Since the release of their 2023 debut, ULTRAKUNST (LIVE FROM EARTH), Brutalismus 3000 have performed at festivals including EDC, Primavera Sound, Coachella, Ultra, and Lollapalooza.
For their sophomore album, Harmony, Brutalismus 3000 aimed to emphasize their cross-continental influences. The record assembles elements of dubstep, trap, punk, nu-metal, and techno. Harmony took two years to complete, a process that involved Zeitner re-teaching himself how to produce music and Daldas expanding her vocal range.
Boys Noize On Tour
October 30 - Alameda, USA @ GOLD BAR HANGAR
November 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ GRAMMY Museum - A Conversation with Boys Noize
November 06 - Phoenix, USA @ OBSIDIAN
November 07 - Mexico City, MX @ ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL
November 08 - Orlando, USA @ EDC ORLANDO
November 08 - Orlando, USA @ EDC ORLANDO AFTERPARTY
November 14 - Miami, USA @ FACTORY TOWN
November 27 - Bangkok, TH @ TOGETHER FESTIVAL
November 28 - Zhuhai, CN @ VAC FESTIVAL
November 29 - Zhuhai, CN @ VAC FESTIVAL AFTERPARTY
December 28 - Perth, AU @ RADAR FESTIVAL
December 30 - Hesse, AU @ BEYOND THE VALLEY
January 01 - Sydney, AU @ FIELD DAY
January 01 - Melbourne, AU @ LET THEM EAT CAKE
January 02 - Brisbane, AU @ RADAR FESTIVAL
Tracklist
01. Boys Noize 'Illusion'
02. Boys Noize & ZEP '1+1+1'
03. Boys Noize 'Take Me Out'
04. Boys Noize 'Nächstenliebe' feat. Brutalismus 3000
05. Boys Noize 'HYYTUP'
06. Boys Noize & Adame DJ 'Baile DF' feat. Thalia Abdon, MC DA FRANÇA
07. Boys Noize & Locked Club 'Wake Me Up'
08. Boys Noize & Safety Trance 'I Need Luv' feat. ABRA
09. Boys Noize 'Sh5b0mbe'
10. Boys Noize 'Shut It Down' feat. TAICHU & Taube
11. Boys Noize 'Ycore' feat. Mayah Alkhateri
12. Boys Noize 'Sireneh'
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