Photos: Aya Samra Releases 'Ya Mami' AHEAD OF FEATURE Film Debut

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Berlin-based Palestinian singer and actress Aya Samra has unveiled her new single, 'Ya Mami,' produced by production duo JUGGLERZ and out now via EMPIRE. An intimate, haunting expression of love and longing, the Arabic-language track serves as the title song and musical centerpiece of Geister (Ghost Song), the upcoming Warner Bros. feature film from German-Turkish director Fatih Akin. The release arrives just days before Samra makes her feature film debut in the project, which opens in German theaters November 5, 2026.

Carried by Samra's vocals, 'Ya Mami' unfolds as a tender confession between a daughter and her mother as she navigates the overwhelming feeling of falling in love. Drawing from the emotional traditions of Arabic music, the song pairs the intimacy of a timeless love song with Samra's contemporary sensibility.

For Samra, 'Ya Mami' marks a convergence of her musical and cinematic identities. As the title and focus track for Geister, the song brings her voice into a film that represents a new chapter in her artistic journey. The film was recently selected for the Official Selection of the San Sebastián International Film Festival, ahead of its theatrical release.

You can listen to 'Ya Mami' here.

Samra first captured international attention through a spontaneous performance of Asmahan's Arabic classic 'Ya Habibi Taala,' accompanied by a friend's beatboxing. The unexpected pairing of classical Arabic Tarab and contemporary rhythm struck a chord with audiences worldwide, with the video amassing more than 100 million views across Instagram and TikTok. The moment introduced a new generation to the enduring power of Arabic music while establishing Samra as a voice capable of carrying its traditions into a new era.

She has since continued to build her artistic identity through original releases, including 'Madina,' which was performed on GRAMMYs Global Spin and earned praise from Billboard, Hypebeast, Arab News, Cosmopolitan, Haya, ELLE, and YUNG.

Her path to this moment has been shaped by a personal history. Born in Syria to a Palestinian family with roots in the displaced coastal village of Tantura, Samra's relationship with music is inseparable from questions of identity, memory, and belonging. In 2015, at just 15 years old, she undertook a 30-day journey on foot from Syria to Germany alongside her father and brother in search of asylum. Now based in Berlin, she channels these experiences into an artistic perspective shaped by displacement, resilience, and the complexities of living between cultures.

Full Credits

Directed & Executive Produced by Ricki Nalu

Cinematography Daniel Helgert

Camera Assistant Tim Kopp

Styling Ridvan Cavus

Hair & Make-up Cecilia Walbrodt

Production Assistant Hevad Amiri

Edit Ricki Nalu

Color Grading Daniel Helgert

Photography Ricki Nalu

Photo Credit: Ricki Nalu @ricki.nalu | Download Press Photos Here

















































Photo Credit: Ricki Nalu @ricki.nalu | Download Press Photos Here

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