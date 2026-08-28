Photos: Sam Tabor Releases New Single BLEED ME DRY

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Louisville-based indie singer-songwriter and content creator Sam Tabor has released his new single 'Bleed Me Dry.' Using vampiric imagery, he invites listeners on a journey of surrender and obsession, exploring a devotion so consuming it borders on self-destruction.



















Sam Tabor shared the following thoughts on the new single:

'On the surface, 'Bleed Me Dry' seems to be a vampire song, but I also see it as being about that feeling of giving yourself completely to one person. Like, you're so wrapped up in them that you'd let everything else fall apart and let them completely 'bleed you dry,' because being with them feels like the only thing that matters.'

The song marks Tabor's most expansive musical statement yet, pairing his signature raw honesty with a bigger, more atmospheric palette. It was co-produced alongside Micah Tawlks (Hayley Williams, Niall Horan, Ben Rector, The Brook & The Bluff, Louis Prince).

The new track follows Tabor's recent single 'Coffee,' a song about anxious overthinking and a search for identity. He uses caffeine as a stand-in for everyday coping mechanisms that never quiets the noise in his head. 'Coffee has always been one of the few constants in my life. The older I get, the more I notice people coming and going or just seeing certain people less, and I thought it was kind of hilarious that coffee, of all things, has always been there for me,' Tabor adds.

Both tracks continue to build on the world he introduced with his 2025 debut album, I Hope They Set You Free. His debut was a deeply personal record written entirely on his own exploring themes of growth, change, and letting go of who he used to be. It was brought to life in Nashville with Ken Coomer, former drummer of Wilco.

Before he was a musician, Sam Tabor was already reaching millions with his wit and authenticity. With over 1.5M YouTube subscribers and a devoted fanbase built over years as a comedy and gaming content creator, Tabor is pursuing one of his most vulnerable and heartfelt spaces yet – his music.

About Sam Tabor

Raised in a musical family in Louisville, KY, Tabor picked up his first guitar at eight years old, inspired by his mother's voice and his older brother's love of rock. He introduced his audience to that side of himself in 2017 with the single 'Bones,' followed by his debut EP, About Time, in 2018. That same instinct for melody now anchors an indie rock and alternative pop sound defined by big melodies and unflinching honesty. Sam Tabor doesn't just write songs, he confesses them.

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