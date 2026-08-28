Rivkah Reyes Announces Debut EP FAN FAVORITE, Shares New Song MENACE

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New York City-based indie rock/pop musician and actor Rivkah Reyes has announced her debut EP Fan Favorite, out November 6, available for pre-save now. Alongside the announcement, Reyes has shared the track 'Menace,' out now.

The EP was produced by Constantine Anastasakis (Anna Shoemaker, Porches). Reyes shares, ''Fan Favorite' feels like the truest introduction to who I am as an artist. It's bratty, vulnerable, feral, and a little self-destructive, but it's also about finding humor in the ways we embarrass ourselves trying to be loved.'

Unapologetic and staying true to her roots, she adds, 'I grew up on bands like Paramore, Hole, and No Doubt, and more recently fell in love with artists like The Beaches and Annie DiRusso, so this EP lives somewhere between bubblegrunge, emo pop, and lesbian rock. Every song is a different flavor of wanting to be chosen, and learning that maybe being everyone's fan favorite isn't the same thing as loving yourself.'

'Menace,' out today, deals with addiction and vicious cycles. Reyes explains, 'As a person in recovery, I know a thing or two about replacing one addiction with another. For me, relationships have definitely been one of them. 'Menace' was inspired by a rooftop hookup with an ex: Billy Joel's 'Vienna' playing, me chugging blue Gatorade in a red bikini, fully aware I was making a terrible decision and doing it anyway.'

Speaking to her influences, Reyes adds, 'I wanted that messiness to feel huge and euphoric (I was listening to a lot of Hayley Williams and Olivia Rodrigo at the time) and chasing that sweet spot where a song can be bratty, romantic, a little self-destructive, and still have massive guitars. It's a song about running back to someone you once used like a drug after swearing you'd quit them for good.'

Last month, Reyes shared 'Debt Collector,' an achingly honest anthem that emerged after a breakup, immediately followed by attending a Lorde concert with said ex. Its kitschy, romantic music video is shot on a camcorder on the bright and playful classic New York location: Coney Island.

In May, Reyes shared 'Miss Congeniality,' a confident, emo-tinged, Y2K pop banger inspired by Sandra Bullock's famous character.

Born in Chicago, Rivkah Reyes learned to play guitar at four years old and soon after, shot to fame as a child actor as 'Katie' in the acclaimed 2003 comedy, School of Rock. The forthcoming EP even features a nod to the character. Since then, she has continued to act, with roles in SZA and Keke Palmer's buddy comedy, One Of Them Days, Netflix's The Merry Gentleman, the 2023 queer horror comedy short film, Gianna, written by and starring Reyes with Margaret Cho, Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls which premiered at Sundance 2023, and more.

Since the beginning, music has remained constant. A string of singles has followed, including 'sick' which was named Rolling Stone's Songs You Need To Know upon its release. In 2024, Reyes shared 'another vice' with last year's 'Big League Chew,' also produced by Anastasakis, to follow. Earlier this summer, Reyes visited Jam In The Van for a lively session.

Now, with a project finally on the way, the multi-hyphenate continues to document her real, lived experiences through revealing, punchy lyricism on what she calls 'sapphic doomcore situationship bangers.'

Fan Favorite EP Tracklisting

01. Miss Congeniality

02. Menace

03. Katie

04. Loopholes

05. Ugly Cry

06. Debt Collector

About Rivkah Reyes

Her whole life, Rivkah Reyes has been the girl in the band. Known to many as the bassist from 'School of Rock,' Reyes has long been a musician, actress and filmmaker. Now, she's stepping into a spotlight all her own – with emo-tinged, Sapphic bratty bubble grunge music that's filled with confessional, emotionally charged songwriting, where she explores almost-relationships, feral femininity, delusion and desire. Inspired by a spectrum of divas across pop and rock, including Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX, Rosalía, Hayley Williams, Wet Leg, Hilary Duff, Mazzy Star, Joan Jett and Hole, Reyes blends theatricality with intimacy to make music that's equal parts diary entry and late-night text you might regret sending.

A musician, actress, and filmmaker, Reyes has had roles in SZA and Keke Palmer's buddy comedy, 'One Of Them Days,' Netflix's 'The Merry Gentleman,' the 2023 queer horror comedy short film, 'Gianna,' written by and starring Reyes with Margaret Cho, Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls, which premiered at Sundance 2023 and more. But music has always been her throughline – and Reyes is a performer through and through: Her irreverent live shows are inspired by her days of performing Bo Burnham-style musical comedy throughout her twenties with Second City in Chicago. Her shows are like stand-up set dance parties, where you can sing and laugh along with a girl who really gets it.

Photo Credit: Shelly Guidera | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Shelly Guidera | Download hi-res image

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