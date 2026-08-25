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Republic/UMe will reissue Amy Winehouse's Back To Black in a series of special formats to mark the 20th anniversary of the seminal album, featuring unreleased demos, rare B-sides, and a live performance from Paradiso, Amsterdam (February 8, 2007) from the Back To Black tour. All formats will be released Friday, October 23, 2026.

'It's crazy that six songs made in a fit of furious musical infatuation would matter so deeply to so many people twenty years later.' – Mark Ronson, 2026

'Amy was one of one. One-of-a-kind artist. One-of-a-kind spirit. One-of-a-kind soul. Experiencing that level of talent, passion, humour, honesty, and love for what she created was a gift.' – Salaam Remi, 2026

The reissue formats will also include never-before-seen photos by original album photographers Mischa Richter and Alex Lake, plus brand-new and poignant liner notes from producers and friends Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi. The album will be released on Friday, October 23, 2026, just days before the 20th anniversary of the album's original release date of Friday, October 27, 2006.

Back To Black, Amy's deeply personal, lyrical and musical masterpiece, was not only a huge critical sensation but also became a major commercial success. In the UK, the album debuted at No. 3 and later reached No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart before going on to be the best-selling album of 2007. The album, which has now sold over 4.5 million copies the UK, earning a 15× Platinum certification, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, eventually peaking at No. 2 following Amy's infamous five-Grammy haul. Amy swept the board that memorable night, winning the prestigious Record of The Year & Song Of the Year awards as well as Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance with 'Rehab.'

Now 20 years on and a double-Platinum RIAA certification later, Back To Black has since topped charts across Europe—including Austria, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland — and has sold well over 25 million copies worldwide. Amy Winehouse, a once-in-a-generation talent, is rightly revered around the world for her extraordinary songwriting ability, her honesty, her remarkable voice, and the purity of her artistry.

For the 20th anniversary, a special 3LP clear-vinyl edition and accompanying 3CD edition collates the Back To Black era in a definitive package, featuring four unreleased demos, plus rare B-sides alongside the deluxe tracks. The third disc features the notable live performance from Paradiso, Amsterdam, on February 8, 2007, from the Back To Black tour, never released in full on vinyl or streaming before.

These editions feature brand-new alternative cover artwork, an image from Mark Ronson's archives of Amy's handwritten lyrics, and never-before-seen photos by original album photographers Mischa Richter and Alex Lake, plus exclusive liner notes from Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi.

To complete the anniversary suite of formats, limited edition 1LP variations of the original album include a 1LP 'Chalkboard Marble' color vinyl, plus a very special webstore-exclusive 1LP Zoetrope vinyl featuring moving footage of Amy. All physical and digital formats will be released via UMe/Island on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Tracklist: 3LP

LP1 - Side 1 – Back To Black

1. Rehab

2. You Know I'm No Good

3. Me & Mr Jones

4. Just Friends

5. Back To Black

6. Love Is A Losing Game

LP1 - Side 2

1. Tears Dry On Their Own

2. Wake Up Alone

3. Some Unholy War

4. He Can Only Hold Her

5. Addicted

LP2 - Side 3 – B-Sides & Demos

1. Valerie (Live at BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge)

2. Monkey Man

3. Hey Little Rich Girl

4. You're Wondering Now

5. Do Me Good

6. Close To The Front

LP2 - Side 4

1. I'm No Good (You Know I'm No Good - Original Demo)

2. fery (Me & Mr Jones – Original Demo)

3. I've Been Drinkin' (Just Friends – Alternative Version)

4. Back To Black (Original Demo)

5. Love Is A Losing Game (Original Demo)

6. Tears Dry (Alternative Demo)

LP3 – Side 5 – Live From Paradiso Amsterdam / February 8th 2007

1. Addicted

2. Just Friends

3. Tears Dry On Their Own

4. He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)

5. Wake Up Alone

6. Back To Black

LP3 - Side 6

1. You Know I'm No Good

2. Me & Mr Jones

3. Rehab

4. Love Is A Losing Game

5. Valerie

Tracklist: 3CD, Digital

Disc 1 – Back To Black

1. Rehab

2. You Know I'm No Good

3. Me & Mr Jones

4. Just Friends

5. Back To Black

6. Love Is A Losing Game

7. Tears Dry On Their Own

8. Wake Up Alone

9. Some Unholy War

10. He Can Only Hold Her

11. Addicted

Disc 2 – B Sides, Bonus Tracks & Demos

1. Valerie (Live at BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge)

2. Cupid

3. Monkey Man

4. Hey Little Rich Girl

5. You're Wondering Now

6. To Know Him Is To Love Him

7. You Know I'm No Good (feat. Ghostface Killah)

8. Do Me Good

9. Close To The Front

10. Rehab (Demo Version)

11. I'm No Good (You Know I'm No Good - Original Demo)

12. fery (Me & Mr Jones – Original Demo)

13. I've Been Drinkin' (Just Friends – Alternative Version)

14. Back To Black (Original Demo)

15. Love Is A Losing Game (Original Demo)

16. Tears Dry (Alternative Demo)

17. Some Unholy War (Down Tempo)

Disc 3 – Live From Paradiso Amsterdam / February 8th 2007

1. Addicted

2. Just Friends

3. Tears Dry On Their Own

4. Cherry

5. f Me Pumps

6. He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)

7. I Heard Love Is Blind

8. Wake Up Alone

9. Back To Black

10. You Know I'm No Good

11. Me & Mr Jones

12. Rehab

13. Love Is A Losing Game

14. Valerie

Tracklist: 1LP Color / 1LP Zoetrope

Side 1

1. Rehab

2. You Know I'm No Good

3. Me & Mr Jones

4. Just Friends

5. Back To Black

6. Love Is A Losing Game

Side 2

1. Tears Dry On Their Own

2. Wake Up Alone

3. Some Unholy War

4. He Can Only Hold Her

5. Addicted

Tracklist: 1CD Amazon Exclusive

1. Rehab

2. You Know I'm No Good

3. Me & Mr Jones

4. Just Friends

5. Back To Black

6. Love Is A Losing Game

7. Tears Dry On Their Own

8. Wake Up Alone

9. Some Unholy War

10. He Can Only Hold Her

11. Addicted

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