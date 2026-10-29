Photos: ANAMANAGUCHI Share Digi-Shoegaze 'Sucker Punch' With Dave Fridmann

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Anamanaguchi today released 'Sucker Punch,' their exhilarating and mystifying new single co-produced by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, MGMT). Featuring vocals from the full band of Peter Berkman (guitar/vocals), Ary Warnaar (guitar/vocals), James DeVito (bass/vocals), and Luke Silas (drums/vocals), the digi-shoegaze track pairs absurdist free-verse lyrics with an unpredictable structure, as dreamy layers of guitars and digital samples bloom into an explosive, arena-ready wall of sound. The track is out now alongside a glitched-out video filmed on-tour and directed by Verebonum (Daniel Egnal + Gabriel Lee), with VFX by Gobluna.

'We made an early sketch of 'Sucker Punch' when we were living at the American Football house. We recorded a rough version to 4-track, but its weird form kept us from bringing it to Tarbox when we made Anyway. After experiencing the unique process of recording with Dave Fridmann, we brought it back to him knowing how fun it'd be to make this kind of track together,' explains Warnaar.

'On 'Sucker Punch' we went for something more free-form than algorithm-optimized–we wanted something that could feel like the climax of a surreal film rather than a pop song. And the lyrics are kinda freaky, painting the picture of this sort of commiserably pathetic character. An apex weirdo, pretending to be tough but kinda just projecting it, and who forgot about his roommate,' adds Berkman. 'We wanted it to feel fully mundane and fully surreal.'

'Sucker Punch' and the band's anthemic recent single 'Yeah I Guess' are part of a new chapter which brings the personalities behind Anamanaguchi's signature digital maximalism to the foreground, earning support from Rolling Stone (Songs You Need to Know), The Verge, FLOOD Magazine, Guitar World (Best Songs of September), Earmilk, MXDWN, The Needle Drop (New Music Friday), Punknews, Northern Transmissions, and more.

Anamanaguchi are on tour now supporting Madeon's Victory Live Tour, including upcoming shows at Brooklyn's The Great Hall at Pacha NYC (11/14) and Chicago's Radius (11/21). Tickets for all shows are on sale now at anamanaguchi.com.

These two 2026 tracks continue a prolific period since the release of the band's critically-acclaimed 2025 LP Anyway–which flipped their typically meticulous digital process on its head–and their expansive chiptune video game score for Scott Pilgrim EX released earlier this year. Also produced and mixed by Grammy-winning Fridmann at Tarbox Road Studios, Anyway was called 'the album the band were born to make' (Bandcamp Daily), earning reviews and support from Pitchfork (7.5/10 & My Perfect 10), Alternative Press, The AV Club, and more. NPR Music raved that the record 'just absolutely rips.'

Anamanaguchi Tour Dates

10/28 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre !

10/29 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom !

10/31 - Austin, TX - ACL Live At The Moody Theater !

11/06 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz !

11/07 - Washington, DC - Echostage !

11/10 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa !

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall !

11/13 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live !

11/14 - Brooklyn, NY - The Great Hall at Pacha NYC !

11/19 - Toronto, CAN - HISTORY !

11/20 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre !

11/21 - Chicago, IL - Radius !

! Madeon's Victory Live Tour

Photo Credit: Joshua Tarn













Photo Credit: Joshua Tarn

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 13 Hrs 30 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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