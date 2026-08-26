Chinese American Bear Shares DANCE DANCE DANCE Single, Video Ahead of EU Tour

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Chinese American Bear, the duo of Anne Tong and Bryce Barsten, have shared their new single 'Dance Dance Dance (跳舞跳舞跳舞),' a previously unheard track from their new album Dim Sum & Then Some, released in May of this year via Moshi Moshi Records. The single also arrives alongside a colorful video, composed of fan submitted footage.

''Dance Dance Dance (跳舞跳舞跳舞)' is a groovy, riff-laden, slightly psychedelic, disco bop that we wrote in early 2025,' Tong says. 'It's a simple song, about getting down to the groove! Bryce had written the bass line & drums first, and we remember listening back and just wanting to bop and move our bodies. So as the song developed, we decided that it should be about just that. The lyrics are about moving, grooving, and listening to the beat. 'Waiting for the wu liu qi (5 6 7). Take me to the san er yi (3 2 1), I don't wanna lose it. I just wanna move it. Hey!'.'

Dim Sum & Then Some and its singles earned praise and support from outlets such as BBC 6 Music's Lauren Laverne and Nick Grimshaw, Apple Music's Matt Wilkinson, The Needle Drop, Under The Radar, FLOOD, KEXP, The Line of Best Fit, Earmilk, Magnet, and many more.

Dim Sum & Then Some is an 11 track joyride that sees the band continue with their trademark brand of indie pop, while furthering their sonic horizons. Following the success of their 2024 full-length Wah!!! - 'Dim Sum & Then Some' showcases a more musically dense and exploratory vision, marking a sonic evolution for the duo. Delving further into experimental territory while embracing more traditional pop elements than ever before, the album forms a positive and lighthearted collage of the duo's life together - exploring food, small joys, Chinese-American upbringing, love, and fantasy.

Blending warbling guitars with hints of psychedelia, pop, disco and strings - alongside synth-driven electronics and droney, hypnotic textures - 'Dim Sum & Then Some' reflects the Chinese American Bear ethos: open, curious and lighthearted.

Chinese American Bear return to tour the UK and Europe next month, with a sold out show in Paris on September 21st, and ending with a show at Oslo Hackney in London on September 24th. The tour follows an extensive touring run this year already in North America and Europe, including appearances at The Great Escape, Dot To Dot and London Calling (NL). Tickets can be purchased here.

Chinese American Bear is a lighthearted and quirky mandopop duo from Seattle, creating fun & eclectic bilingual English/Chinese ear candy. Comprised of Anne Tong and Bryce Barsten, the married couple creates groovy, and infectiously fun tunes in their home studio together. Their sound, resulting from the intersection of Barsten's fondness for MGMT, The Flaming Lips, Pond, and Sly Stone, with Tong's classical piano training and love for all things pop (Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers), have allowed them to carve out their own brand of indelible indie pop. They've earned tens of millions of streams, global acclaim, and have been featured in VOGUE+, Paste Magazine, Under the Radar, celebrated by BBC Radio and KEXP (#1 album), and spotlighted across major Spotify playlists including All New Indie, Indie's Top 50, Fresh Finds (#1 cover track), Bedroom Pop, Chill Vibes, and more. They toured internationally with the release of their second album Wah!!! including 15 cities in China, multiple trips to the UK, dozens of festivals, and support for the pop star/internet phenomenon Poppy (USA), and Greer (USA). Their music has been featured in the film The Wedding Banquet, Apple TV series Platonic, EA's new 'Skate' video game, an Apple commercial, and more.

'Dance Dance Dance' is out today via Moshi Moshi.

Tour Dates

9/17 - Copenhagen, DK - Ideal Bar

9/18 - Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival

9/19 - Cologne, DE - Artheater

9/20 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

9/21 - Paris, FR - POP UP!

9/22 - Brussels, BE - Botanique

9/23 - Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin

9/24 - London, UK - Oslo

Dim Sum & Then Some - Track Listing

1. Intro (开场白)

2. All The People (所有人)

3. No No Yeah Yeah (不不好啊好啊)

4. I Wanna Go Home (我想回家)

5. Turn Up The Radio (把收音机开大点)

6. Chant (Namo Amituofo)

7. Mama (妈妈)

8. Lovely Day (美好的一天)

9. Land of Fun (好玩的地方)

10. Forever Lover (永远的爱人)

11. Chinese American Bear Anthem (华裔美国熊之歌)

As Chinese American Bear, married musicians Anne Tong and Bryce Barsten know that the way to a person's heart is through their stomach. 'I remember learning a little Chinese for when I first met Anne's family, and it was so amazing that you don't say 'how are you?' or 'what's going on?' when you're greeting someone, you say 'have you eaten yet?'' Barsten smiles. So when his previous band disbanded and he and Tong started working on music together for the first time, the Seattle-based duo turned to that intimacy and warmth to lyrically match the musical soup of Flaming Lips, Beach Boys, Bee Gees, B-52's, and Teletubbies that they had been cooking up, peppering their songs with food references to reinforce the filling emotional resonance. And through that fusion, Chinese American Bear started writing music that exposes new listeners to Chinese flavors in their indie pop delicacy and provides a sumptuously nostalgic glow for countless fans in the Asian diaspora who had been craving representation.

'When we started this project, we never intended to have me sing in Chinese, or even for me to sing at all!' Tong laughs. At first, the songs were a pandemic project, Tong just being a 'supportive partner' helping Barsten with some ideas and teaching him how to speak a bit of Chinese. But the further along the songs got, the more confident Barsten felt that his wife's voice just made everything sound better. While she studied classical piano through college, Tong had never trained as a vocalist or sung in a band, but somehow it just fit.

After moving to the US in elementary school, Tong grew up with a complex relationship to her heritage. She spoke Chinese at home, but she sometimes felt embarrassed to speak it in public. 'Kids of immigrants often just want to fit in, to assimilate, especially in school. Japan really exported their culture in the '90s, and in the last 10 to 15 years Korean culture has become huge,' she says. 'But we've heard from so many fans that hearing me sing in Chinese has made them feel proud to speak Chinese for the first time.' But Chinese American Bear isn't standing as some self-serious cultural icon. Instead, many of Tong's lyrics are joyously direct and full of references to dumplings, noodles, and boba tea, both because food is so central to the culture and it's the perfect way to tap into the nostalgic joy of that special cuisine. 'It's also true that I have a limited vocabulary in Chinese and we love to eat, so it just makes sense,' Tong laughs.

On their single 'Take Me To Beijing', the ties to China hit an even more sentimental root. Built on a clap-along beat, burbling electronics, and washes of synth, Barsten's composition feels like Architecture in Helsinki by way of Beach House, while Tong's lyrics recall her beloved childhood summer trips to visit family. 'Take me to your hometown/ Let's drink some oolong tea/ Show me where you first loved/ Show me your family,' she glows, grabbing onto her memories and sharing them with the listener through each new sensation. 'I've had Chinese-American fans tell me that the song has made them tear up a little bit, feel emotional,' Tong says proudly.

While that emotional reaction may be a surprise for listeners who first find themselves just grooving to the pristine indie pop, Chinese American Bear's very existence remains an unexpected adventure for its members. 'We truly never set out to be in a band together, and we almost approached it at first as a bit of silly fun,' Tong says. 'It was a way to try something 'alternative''after a lifetime of classical music and a strict upbringing pushed towards a traditional career path. And for Bryce it was a way to reset his approach towards songwriting and find his original child-like joy in creating music after spending several intense years in a band that he took much too seriously..' But now that the couple are fully leaning into the project, they're finding that their fun and passion are joined beautifully in the adventure.

Barsten, meanwhile, grew up on a llama farm in Washington state, playing in a long-running string of folk and rock bands. He and Tong met in high school in Spokane, and dated through college and post-grad time in New York and Chicago before getting married in 2018. And whenever Barsten's bands weren't busy in that long stretch, he taught himself how to produce and took odd jobs producing and mixing for other bands. That diverse experience helped him achieve a sound at once immediately familiar and dizzyingly new for Chinese American Bear.

After releasing their first self-titled album Chinese American Bear on their own in 2022, Chinese American Bear first signed to a label in China, while simultaneously building a fervent following in the United States and Europe. They then signed with Moshi Moshi who released their sophomore album Wah!!! in 2024 and are set to release their third album Dim Sum & Then Some in May 2026.

Complete with mascot-headed dancers, backup vocalists, and endless enthusiasm, the band's concerts have been compared to punk shows for toddlers. 'We wish we had a budget for a full on giant noodle monster to take the stage. Flaming Lips-esque,' Barsten says. 'We just constantly embarrass ourselves on stage in the best way, trying to keep that levity and goofiness.' Consistent with the rest of Chinese American Bear's work, even that levity has a purpose: bringing a burst of childlike wonder. And by bringing that joy to audiences alongside Tong's memories and heritage, it feels all the more real. Every slurp of noodles and sip of tea feels at once like a misty ideal and immediate reality translated through Barsten's immaculately dreamy compositions. 'Recording in our little home studio, we could write about what makes us smile on any particular day: food, love, friends, and funny bits about our lives,' Tong says. 'We are so excited to share that, to play these songs live and put on crazy concerts with an army of dancing dumplings.'

Photo Credit: Sheva Kafai



Photo Credit: Sheva Kafai

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