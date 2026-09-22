Photos: A.G. Sully Shares Single 'Are You Willing to Change?'

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The Alabama-raised, Brooklyn-based artist A.G. Sully has shared 'Are you willing to change?' All cascading harmonies, knocking percussive pulse, and synth abstraction, the track confronts the promise of love's transformational, balancing its hopefulness with the heady danger of investing so much faith into another.













A.G. Sully's music boasts a worn-in, dream-like quality, unfurling in the in-between hours where the air hangs heavy with both possibility and unresolved sentiment — the almost spiritual quality of its soft-spoken intonation and exhalation originating from a youth spent singing in church. Attending college in nearby Tennessee, she discovered the world outside of the Christian music that was ubiquitous in her youth, and quit school to focus on trying her hand at writing non-secular music.

She spent nine years spent carving out a name for herself in the Nashville music scene, honing her soulful voice and compositional acumen, before landing in Brooklyn. Out of necessity, she taught herself music production — building an idiosyncratic sonic identity from the lonely quietude of her sublet.

A.G. Sully's private creative renaissance coincided with the start of a long-distance relationship which brought her into intimate contact with the deepest notions of yearning, devotion, and surrender — emotions captured in her sensuous reveries of trip-hop, dream-pop, and Quiet Storm R&B.

'Are you willing to change?' follows the May release of 'Dive In,' an 'inspired and beautiful' (Albumism) single that caught the early attention of Pitchfork and soundfynd.

More to come from A.G. Sully this Fall.

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