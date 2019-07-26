Photo Coverage: Mark William Records 'Come Croon With Me'

BroadwayWorld's own Genevieve Rafter Keddy dropped by East Side Sound to capture the recording session of 'Mark William: Come Croon With Me', which will be available this fall on all music streaming services and on CD through Amazon.

Mark William has enjoyed a season full of sold-out performances of his debut nightclub act, Mark William: Come Croon With Me, at The Green Room 42. Putting his own unique, youthful spin on golden age crooner styling, Mark performs a collection of classic tunes from Broadway and The Great American Songbook. With his glossy approach, he glides from Jerry Herman to Peter Allen to Henry Mancini‬ with charismatic ease and a spring in his step. Both critics and audiences alike are over the moon for Mark William. Theatre Pizzazz said " Mark William is the epitome of panache, adding his own brand of pizazz. Whatever that 'it' is, he's got IT!" and Times Square Chronicles called him " The newest star rising in the heavens of cabaret and musical theatre." Tony-winning lyricist Lynn Ahrens calls him "Baby Sinatra" and John Lloyd Young, the original, Tony-winning Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, says he is "Golden-Age Hollywood Reborn".

Mark was named one of the top ten cabaret acts of 2018 by both Theater Pizzazz and Times Square Chronicles, and rang in 2019 headlining New Years Eve at the famed ‪McKittrick Hotel‬. He will spend Fall 2019 at the Walnut Street Theatre playing Bertram Batram in Young Frankenstein, and has appeared around the world in such shows as My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, Mame with Leslie Uggams, and Jerry's Girls with Susan Anton. Backed by a stellar five-piece band led by musical director Clint Edwards, Come Croon With Me is directed by Preston and Richard Ridge.

This November, Mark returns to The Green Room 42, continuing his love affair with the Great American Songbook. Mark William: Feeling Good hypnotizes with a set of enduring classics filtered through Mark's youthful perspective and talent set. The show is distinctly new-age romantic, while still evocative of golden-age cinematic glamour. This performance will also celebrate the release of Mark's debut album, Mark William: Come Croon With Me. Closing out 2019, Mark will be playing luxury cruise engagements, featuring both of his shows.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



