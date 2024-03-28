Phoebe Go Announces Debut Album & Shares 'Leave'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, Melbourne based singer-songwriter Phoebe Go has announced her highly anticipated debut LP Marmalade set for release on May 17. To mark the announcement, Phoebe has also revealed her latest single ”‘Leave”, another preview of what's to come from the forthcoming record, out now everywhere via AWAL. “Leave”, following on from recent singles “Something You Were Trying” and “7 Up.”

"'Leave' is sort of about self numbing,” Phoebe explains of the new single. “It's about shutting down and doing it out of fear. I wanted to capture that feeling, you know, desperation and dissociation. It's about a time in my life where I felt kinda paralyzed. It's a bit wry and double edged but in a way this song is also an apology.”

“I wanted the songs to be vulnerable and brave at the same time. Life threw some stuff my way. It's a moment in time. I guess my desire to make this album was always bigger than my fear of it ” says Phoebe.

With over 10 years of experience in the music industry under her belt after being thrown in the deep end at only 15 years old, Phoebe's debut LP Marmalade is a record about losing comfort and the process of finding it again, or at least finding your feet to go looking for it again. Working closely with trusted friend and ARIA nominated producer Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray, Kllo, Armlock), Phoebe adds “Working on these songs was an outlet and it helped me move forward, which is the whole point I guess”.

Phoebe adds “We had so much fun recording it. The first lyric idea I had was the ‘la-la-leave' thing, which a friend told me over dinner one night was “so dumb” haha, and yet here we are. Simon and I recorded the weird vocal samples together which was hilarious. This song sort of took on a life of its own and we just had to hang in there for it. My friend Chris jumped on to play some guitars too while he was in the country which I'm so stoked with, oh and Simon plays my favorite guitar solo of all time at the end. These are some of my favorite moments on the record.”

Marmalade will be released on May 17 via AWAL. Pre-order/ pre-save here!

Photo credit: Alexis Aquino