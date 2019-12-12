Phoebe Bridgers Releases '7 O'Clock News/ Silent Night' Featuring Fiona Apple & Matt Berninger

Continuing a tradition that began in 2017 with "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," Phoebe Bridgers has released a song just in time for the holidays. This recording - "7 O'Clock News/Silent Night" - features Fiona Apple, on joint vocals with Bridgers, and Matt Berninger (The National, El Vy) in the role of "newscaster." Produced by Tony Berg(guitar), Ethan Gruska (keyboards) and Phoebe Bridgers (vocals, guitar) it was recorded at Sound City Studios in the San Fernando Valley. The track is available today via Dead Oceans. 100% of the profits from this recording are being donated to Planned Parenthood, as inspired by the song's "newscaster" Matt Berninger, co-founder of the 7-inches For Planned Parenthood project.

In sharing the track Bridgers includes the following note: "Happy Holidays to everyone whose family has been literally or figuratively torn apart by Donald Trump. And to my racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, hypocritical family members, f you. Thanks Fiona, Matt, Simon, and Garfunkel."

This is Bridgers' second collaboration with Berninger. She was featured on his first solo single, "Walking On A String," released on Dead Oceans in October and featured in the Netflix film "Between Two Ferns: The Movie".

Bridgers has enjoyed another prolific year. After completing tour dates with boygenius, her acclaimed collaboration with Juilen Baker and Lucy Dacus, late last year, Bridgers released an album with Conor Oberst as Better Oblivion Community Center in January. The band toured extensively in the US and Europe and the album is currently riding high on the critics' Best Of 2019 lists. Bridgers recently performed to a sold out crowd at London's iconic Roundhouse and is headed to Japan and Australia in Spring 2020 to tour with The National.

Phoebe Bridgers - Upcoming Shows:

Feb 26, 2020 - New York, New York - Carnegie Hall (Tibet House US Benefit Concert)

Mar 17, 2020 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp DiverCity*

Mar 18, 2020 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp DiverCity*

Mar 21, 2020 - Perth, Australia - Fremantle Arts Centre* (sold out)

Mar 22, 2020 - Perth, Australia - Fremantle Arts Centre*

Mar 24, 2020 - Sydney, Australia - ICC*

Mar 25, 2020 - Sydney, Australia - ICC*

Mar 27, 2020 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall* (sold out)

Mar 28, 2020 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall*

Mar 30, 2020 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre*

Mar 31, 2020 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre*

Apr 1, 2020 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre*

Apr 3, 2020 - Auckland, New Zealand - Aotea Centre* (sold out)

Apr 4, 2020 - Auckland, New Zealand - Aotea Centre* (sold out)

May 1-3, 2020 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

July 9, 2020 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

*Supporting The National





Related Articles View More Music Stories