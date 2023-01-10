Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Phish Announce April West Coast Tour

Tickets officially go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 20 at 10am (PT).

Jan. 10, 2023  

Having just completed their highly acclaimed 2022 NYE sold-out run at MSG with a stunning midnight spectacle that welcomed in 2023, Phish are announcing a short west coast tour in April.

Starting in Seattle, WA, Phish will perform for two nights at the Climate Pledge Arena before heading down to Berkeley, CA where they will play for three nights at the Greek Theatre. The band will then perform their first-ever three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA to cap this run of dates.

A ticket request period is now underway here and will continue through Monday, January 16 at 12 noon (ET). Tickets officially go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 20 at 10am (PT). Specific ticketing information for each show is available here.

Phish are still euphoric from celebrating 40 years as a band at their sold-out NYE MSG show where a glowing time machine overhead brought back four decades of gags, characters, and other Phish highlights that celebrated the band and their fans - complete with a gospel choir, marching band, aerialists, 30+ "naked guys" coming out of a 10-foot birthday cake and so much more.

To continue the celebration before they head out to the west coast, Phish will return to Mexico for the sixth installment of Phish: Riviera Maya, from February 23-26. The annual destination concert vacation will take place once again at the AAA Four Diamond-awarded Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Maya, Cancún, Mexico.

The all-inclusive event will feature four unique Phish shows, starting with a welcome set on Thursday, February 23, and then culminating with a special early evening show on Sunday, February 26 - all in a state-of-the-art concert venue set against the backdrop of one of the world's most spectacular locations, Mexico's Caribbean coastline.

Packages for Phish: Riviera Maya 2023 at the Moon Palace are currently sold out, however, an extremely limited amount of 4-Night rooms have been reserved at Hilton Cancún for Phish: Riviera Maya guests - to book a package, please visit here.

PHISH - LIVE 2023

FEBRUARY

23 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

24 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

25 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

26 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

14 - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

15 - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

17 - Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

18 - Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

19 - Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

21 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

22 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

23 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA



Big Joanie Announces First Ever North American Tour Dates Photo
Big Joanie Announces First Ever North American Tour Dates
Black feminist punk band Big Joanie announced their FIRST EVER North American tour. They’ll make stops in Philadelphia, DC, Denver, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Nashville, Los Angeles and, after selling out Union Pool, have added an additional New York City show at Baby’s All Right. Check out the tour dates now!
Kid Koala Shares New Single Once Upon A Time In The Northeast Photo
Kid Koala Shares New Single 'Once Upon A Time In The Northeast'
The world renowned DJ, composer, and lifelong visual storyteller also known as Eric San recently announced his newest foray into the depths of “creating things to joyfully connect people”: an original double album soundtrack with built-in board game entitled Creatures Of The Late Afternoon. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters & More to Headline Bonaroo Music Festival Photo
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters & More to Headline Bonaroo Music Festival
Highlights will include performances from Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, and more.
M83 Announces New Album Fantasy Photo
M83 Announces New Album 'Fantasy'
M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, announces the details of his new forthcoming full-length album, FANTASY. M83 has shared the sweeping, transformative first cut “Oceans Niagara”. Accompanying the track is a video directed by his long-time creative collaborator, filmmaker (Knife + Heart, You And The Night) and brother Yann Gonzalez.

