Pharrell Williams Releases New Original Song 'Piece by Piece'

GRAMMY Award-winning, Academy Award®-nominated Musician and Filmmaker, Philanthropist and Louis Vuitton menswear Creative Director Pharrell Williams releases his new original song “Piece By Piece,” from the motion picture soundtrack from Focus Features’ highly anticipated animated biopic PIECE BY PIECE directed by Academy-Award® winning director Morgan Neville.

The new original song was written by Pharrell Williams and performed by Pharrell Williams and Princess Anne High School Fabulous Marching Cavaliers. It comes on the heels of Pharrell’s partnership and collaboration with The LEGO® Group on the new Over the Moon set – a space shuttle with a golden canopy and a vibrant jet stream of colors. The LEGO® Over the Moon set features the widest range of minifigure skin tones included in a LEGO® product, with seven in total. Pre-order the new set here.

PIECE BY PIECE is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO® animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music's most innovative minds. The film will debut in theaters on October 11, 2024.

About Pharrell Williams:

Pharrell Williams is a visionary recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, entrepreneur and Creative Director for Louis Vuitton menswear with 10B combined global music streams to date. He has been honored with 13 Grammy Awards, including 2004, 2014, and 2019 Producer of the Year, and ASCAP’s Golden Note Award in 2012. He has received two Academy Award nominations for his original song “Happy” (Despicable Me 2) and for Best Picture-nominated Hidden Figures (2016) as Producer. Williams also received a Golden Globe Nomination for co-scoring the film. In 2019, Williams received an Emmy-nomination for his original song "Letter to My Godfather," for Netflix’s Black Godfather about legendary music executive Clarence Avant. In 2020, Williams was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his work as The Neptunes.

In 2018, Pharrell narrated Universal’s remake of the classic film The Grinch, authored the book A Fish Doesn’t Know It’s Wet, and released the Netflix Original series Brainchild (2018) with his producing partner, Mimi Valdés. Other projects include Dope (2015), Roxanne Roxanne (2017), Voices of Fire (2020) and Amazon’s Harlem, which has been renewed for a third season. Pharrell recently announced his upcoming animated biopic PIECE BY PIECE from Focus Features. The film, directed by Academy Award® winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, is produced by Pharrell’s company i am OTHER and Neville’s Tremolo Productions in partnership with LEGO®. PIECE BY PIECE will debut in theaters this Fall.

