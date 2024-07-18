Peter Hook & The Light Kick Off 2024 North American Tour August 31

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peter Hook & The Light continue their mammoth run of worldwide dates in 2024 with a full North American tour starting at the end of August and continuing throughout the whole of September. These headline dates will see the band play the Substance albums by Joy Division and New Order in full. Tickets for the Toronto, Washington D.C., Boston, and Vancouver dates are no longer available but all other stops (see below) can still be purchased HERE.

Peter Hook first revisited the seminal Joy Division album Unknown Pleasures back in May 2010 for a commemorative charity concert and has followed it each year by performing subsequent albums from the repertoire of both his bands, Joy Division and New Order. Peter Hook & The Light have since moved through each of those albums, culminating in the Factory Records Substance compilations. Two years ago they celebrated over four decades of the continuing influence of Joy Division and Ian Curtis with the Joy Division: A Celebration concerts where both of the band’s studio albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer, were played in full.

“It still amazes me how enjoyable it is to play the Substance LPs,” says Peter Hook. “The contrast between Joy Division and New Order is very apparent but both complement each other very well. My only frustration is not being able to play more of our records each night. I am totally looking forward to the next phase. So, let’s enjoy some Substance and get ready for the future. Lots of love, Hooky.”

Peter Hook’s dedication to his back catalogue has seen him move through Unknown Pleasures, Closer, Still, Movement, Power Corruption & Lies, Low Life, Brotherhood, Technique and Republic to arrive at this point. Having toured these albums extensively, the band have now amassed well over 800 concerts.

Among the many highlights since his early repertoire was reintroduced to a legion of new audiences across the world have been appearances at Benicassim, Primavera Sound, Kendal Calling, Victorious, Bestival and Rebellion, alongside extensive touring in North and South America, Europe, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand to great acclaim from both fans and critics alike.

FULL 2024 NORTH AMERICAN DATES

08/31/2024 TORONTO - HISTORY – SOLD OUT

09/01/2024 WASHINGTON, D.C. – 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

09/03/2024 BOSTON – Paradise Rock Club - SOLD OUT

09/04/2024 PHILADELPHIA – Union Transfer

09/06/2024 NEW YORK– Brooklyn Steel

09/07/2024 CHICAGO – Riviera Theatre

09/10/2024 DETROIT – Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/11/2024 AUSTIN – The Far Out Lounge and Stage

09/13/2024 HOUSTON – House Of Blues

09/14/2024 DALLAS – House Of Blues

09/16/2024 SAN DIEGO – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

09/17/2024 PHOENIX – The Van Buren

09/20/2024 LOS ANGELES – Hollywood Palladium

09/21/2024 SAN FRANCISCO – The Warfield

09/23/2024 VANCOUVER – Commodore Ballroom - SOLD OUT

09/25/2024 SEATTLE – The Showbox

09/26/2024 PORTLAND – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

09/28/2024 DENVER – Ogden Theatre

The two Substance compilation albums were released in 1987 and 1988 by Factory Records. New Order’s arrived first and featured all the singles up to that point including Blue Monday, Bizarre Love Triangle, Temptation, Shellshock and True Faith. It was curated by Factory boss Tony Wilson so he could listen to the tracks on the CD player in his car and was the 200th Factory Records release. It remains the best-selling New Order album. Released the following year, Joy Division’s Substance features the singles that didn’t appear on their two albums, including “Transmission,” “Love Will Tear Us Apart” and “Atmosphere”, alongside tracks from their An Ideal For Living EP and the Factory Records sampler. It begins with “Warsaw” and takes in the development of the band through “Digital” and “Dead Souls” and was the 250th Factory Records release.

New Order - Substance Tracklist

“Ceremony” “Everything’s Gone Green” “Temptation” “Blue Monday” “Confusion” “Thieves Like Us” “The Perfect Kiss” “Sub-culture” “Shellshock” “State Of The Nation” “Bizarre Love Triangle” “True Faith”

Joy Division - Substance Tracklist

“Warsaw” “Leaders Of Men” “Digital” “Autosuggestion” “Transmission” “She’s Lost Control” “Incubation” “Dead Souls” “Atmosphere” “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

