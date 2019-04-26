Peter Frampton to Receive Chairman's Award at Music Biz 2019

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) will honor GRAMMY Award-winning musician, singer and songwriter Peter Frampton with the Chairman's Award for Sustained Creative Achievement at the Music Biz 2019 Awards & Hall of Fame Dinner sponsored by BuzzAngle Music, City National Bank, Cracker Barrel, Jammber, and TiVo. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 pm as part of the Music Biz 2019 Conference set for May 5-8 at the luxurious JW Marriott in downtown Nashville.

"We could think of no artist more deserving of an award for sustained creative achievement than Peter Frampton, who has fashioned a storied career through his solo efforts, co-founding of a supergroup and his extraordinary collaborations with fellow industry legends," commented Music Biz Chairman Steve Harkins. "This will be the third time Peter has graced the Music Biz stage; once in 1977 to honor his landmark live record Frampton Comes Alive!, again as part of the 2006 Universal Music Showcase, and this year to rightfully honor him as a music industry icon and a true bastion in the history of Rock music."

Frampton just announced the Peter Frampton Band will release its new album, entitled All Blues, on June 7 via UMe. Recorded with his longtime touring band, made up of Adam Lester (guitar/vocals), Rob Arthur (keyboards/guitar/vocals) and Dan Wojciechowski (drums), the album is a collection of Frampton's favorite blues classics.

Peter Frampton remains one of the most lauded artists in rock history. He was most recently honored with the Les Paul Innovation Award at the 2019 NAMM Show's 34th annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards, and celebrated the 43rd anniversary of his fifth solo album, Frampton Comes Alive!, one of the top-selling live records of all time (over 17 million copies sold worldwide) featuring the hit singles "Baby I Love Your Way," "Show Me the Way," and a live version of "Do You Feel Like We Do."

In February, Frampton made public his diagnosis of Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) which has prompted him to announce his retirement from regular touring at the end of this year. His retirement will come at the conclusion of "The Peter Frampton Finale - The Farewell Tour" which will run across the U.S. and Canada from June through mid-October.

The prestigious Chairman's Award for Sustained Creative Achievement recognizes artists and innovators who have achieved the highest levels of continued artistic achievement in the music industry. Past recipients include Nile Rodgers, Reba McEntire, The Doobie Brothers, Lionel Richie, Cyndi Lauper, Garth Brooks, Chicago, Kool & The Gang, Liza Minnelli, Fleetwood Mac, Kenny Rogers, Elton John, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Nat King Cole, Santana, Lena Horne, and Benny Goodman, among many others.

Music Biz 2019, the industry's premier business-focused event, takes place Sunday, May 5 through Wednesday, May 8 at the JW Marriott Nashville. Attendees can look forward to keynote conversations with influential industry trailblazers, including Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Capitol Records' Amber Grimes, RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier, Motown Records President/Capitol Records EVP Ethiopia Habtemariam, Caroline President Jacqueline Saturn, and CEO of Def Jam Recordings Paul Rosenberg. The event will also feature our Awards & Hall of Fame Dinner, a celebration of artistic & executive achievement sponsored by BuzzAngle Music, City National Bank, Cracker Barrel, Jammber, and TiVo. Announced thus far, Bebe Rexha and Kane Brown will receive Breakthrough Artist Awards; Darius Rucker will accept the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award; Sony Music Nashville Chairman and CEO Randy Goodman will receive the Presidential Award for Outstanding Executive Achievement; Record Archive owners Richard Storms and Alayna Alderman will accept the Independent Spirit Award; and The Orchard Co-Founder Richard Gottehrer will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award. This year's Music Business Hall of Fame ceremony will see the induction of the late Sir George Martin by his son Giles Martin. The 2019 Hall of Fame class also includes major labels Atlantic Records and Capitol Records; independent label Sub Pop; industry executives Ahmet Ertegun, Herb Abramson and Miriam Abramson; music industry landmarks the Apollo Theatre, CBGB, Hitsville U.S.A...The Birthplace of Motown Records, Sun Studio, and the Troubadour; and Rolling Stone magazine.

Visit musicbiz2019.com for the most up-to-date conference information. To register for the 2019 event, go to musicbiz2019.eventbrite.com.

Photo Credit: Amy Harris





Related Articles View More Music Stories