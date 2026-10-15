Peter FRAMPTON to Receive Icon Award at Newport Beach Film Festival

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Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton will receive the Icon Award tonight at the 27th annual Newport Beach Film Festival, following the Opening Night screening of his documentary Frampton. Dean and Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots will present the award, and Frampton and director Rob Arthur will take part in a post-screening Q&A.

The film traces Frampton's journey from the stadium-filling success of Frampton Comes Alive! through a final tour shaped by a degenerative diagnosis. The film features appearances from Roger Daltrey, Bill Wyman, Sheryl Crow, Tom Morello, Ringo Starr, Alice Cooper and more.

Frampton had its world premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Festival in June and most recently opened the Nashville Film Festival in September. Rolling Stone called it 'an astounding rock & roll story of endurance and survival,' and Goldmine praised it as 'a vivid and honest look at his life and career.'

Earlier this year, Frampton released Carry the Light, his first album of all-new material in 16 years. He co-wrote and produced the record with his son, Julian Frampton, marking the first time the two have collaborated on a full-length project. The album features an extraordinary roster of guest artists, including Sheryl Crow, Tom Morello, H.E.R., Graham Nash, Benmont Tench and Bill Evans.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Frampton has established himself as one of the most celebrated guitarists in rock history. His 1976 double live album, Frampton Comes Alive!, cemented that status. It quickly became a cultural phenomenon and remains one of the best-selling live albums of all time, with nearly 20 million copies sold worldwide. This year marks its 50th anniversary.

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