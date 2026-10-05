THE INTEMPERATE SONS Release Third Album EPHEMERA

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Alt-rockers The Intemperate Sons have released their third studio album, Ephemera, via FRAME|WORK, marking the latest chapter for a band whose music exists at the intersection of atmospheric alternative rock, emotional intensity, and powerful songwriting.

Produced by The Intemperate Sons and Amir Derakh, Ephemera captures the band's ability to balance expansive, immersive soundscapes with deeply personal and introspective songwriting. The album explores themes of memory, change, relationships, loss, and the fleeting nature of the moments that shape our lives.

Ephemera pushes the band into its darkest and heaviest territory yet, blending gothic atmosphere with driving alt-rock. The album takes its name from the Greek for 'lasting only a day,' and its songs circle the fragile, hungry nature of being alive: the body as a borrowed costume, the masks we wear, the light we can't hold on to, and the things that consume us while we consume them. Previously released singles including 'Chew,' 'Meat Suit,' and 'The One That Eats You' introduced that theme; Ephemera completes it.

At the heart of the album is 'Chasing the Shadows of Dragonflies.' The dragonfly preys on things that may only last a day, and the song follows the pursuit of something that can never quite be caught, a shadow mistaken for the real thing.

For collectors and longtime fans, physical editions of Ephemera are also on the way. Vinyl and CD editions are scheduled for release in early November, giving fans the opportunity to own the album in physical formats.

The Intemperate Sons release all their music through the Frame|Work record label at the direction of Amir Derakh and Ryan Shuck. All Intemperate Sons' tracks are mixed by Amir Derakh at Synthicide in Long Beach, CA.

Tracklisting

Side One

Chew

Eyes Behind the Mask

Photo Voltaire

Meat Suit

Chasing the Shadows of Dragonflies

Side Two

Dying On That Hill

Sensory Deprivation

Mystic Visions

The One That Eats You

Saturday Is Always Hard

In the sweltering Dallas summer of 2019, before the onset of a global pandemic, The Intemperate Sons were born from blood, grit, and a shared obsession with the ghosts of alternative rock's golden age. The Watson family—Keith on drums, Jake on guitars, and Max on vocals, guitars, and keys—joined forces with longtime friend and bassist Mark Marks to create a sound that's equal parts searing riffs, haunting harmonies, and unapologetic soul. Think Alice in Chains' brooding intensity, Stone Temple Pilots' swagger, and R.E.M.'s poetic undercurrent, all filtered through a '70s rock haze that refuses to play it safe.

This isn't just a band; it's a family affair, where the unspoken bond between father and sons fuels every chord and lyric. Keith, a Dallas stage veteran, pens lyrics that cut deep—tales of regret, resilience, and the chaos of the human condition. Jake's guitar lines, sharp yet soulful, weave narratives of their own, while Max's voice carries the weight of a 25-year-old who's lived a lifetime in his head. Mark, the groove-obsessed bassist, ties it all together.

The Intemperate Sons hit the ground running, catching the ear of rock heavyweights Ryan Shuck and Amir Derakh (Orgy, Dead By Sunrise, Julien-K), who signed them to their Frame|Work label in 2021. Even a global pandemic couldn't derail their momentum—holed up in The Kitchen Recording Studios, they crafted their debut album, The Color Within (2022), with tracks like 'Dust to Dust' and 'Running Man' that pulse with raw emotion and retro grit. Collaborations with legends like Tony Franklin (Whitesnake, The Firm) on singles like 'Running Man' and 'Dust to Dust' and Derakh's production on singles like 'Game of Keep Away' and 'Dark Day's Night' featured on their second and highly successful album, Dark Day's Night (2024) pushed their sound further, blending post-grunge edge with folk and hard rock undercurrents.

The band has been compared to Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, and R.E.M. Their songwriting leans into a retro vibe with guitar-driven tracks stacked on top of a groovy rhythm section, paired with two and three-part vocal harmonies that are a central part of their overall sound.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Sat. October 24th @ Los Amigos Sports Bar & Bites in Plano, TX

The Intemperate Sons Are

Max Watson (vocals, backing vocals, guitars, keys, bass)

Jake Watson (guitars, bass and backing vocals)

Keith Watson (drums, backing vocals)

Mark Marks (bass)

Photo Credit: Gretchen Lanham



Photo Credit: Gretchen Lanham

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 12 Hrs 35 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me