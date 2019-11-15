Peter Bjorn and John Continue Give a 'Reason to Be Reasonable'

Peter Bjorn and John continue to give this holiday season with the release of their second single "Reason To Be Reasonable" - out today via INGRID and available on all DSPs. The single follows "Rusty Nail" released on October 18th with news of the band's 20th year anniversary, ninth full-length studio album Endless Dream - out March 13th - and Spring 2020 North American headline tour.

While first single "Rusty Nail" is a Bjorn Yttling-penned track that draws inspiration from a Swedish children's song. "You trade toys, and if you get the rusty nail instead of the teddy bear, it's not so fun," Yttling chuckles. "Reason To Be Reasonable" is a Peter Morén-penned song that is a classic relationship parable with the easily identifiable Peter Bjorn and John sway. Optimistic by nature, when asked about the song Peter said, "it's about when you've been in a relationship for a really long time, and you feel like it's worth fighting for through the ups and downs. That can be applied to the band, too-a really long thing that keeps on giving."

As we enter a new decade in 2020, the band enters their 20th year together - an accomplishment for any relationship, especially in the music business. The Swedish trio have endured and triumphed over their two-decade long career and Endless Dreamexemplifies the band's creative chemistry and ability to continue to create undeniably catchy indie-pop tunes. Recorded at the INGRID Studios in Stockholm, Endless Dream is their ninth full-length studio album and third LP to be released via INGRID.

Peter Bjorn and John have already announced a North American headline tour with confirmed dates below. "Reason To Be Reasonable" is out today via all DSPs and the music video premiered today with the help of FLOOD Magazine - watch HERE. "Rusty Nail" was released on October 18th and the band premiered the music video on October 23rd, watch HERE. The Endless Dream LP is out March 13th via INGRID and confirmed US headline tour dates are below. For the most up-to-date information check www.peterbjornandjohn.com.

Peter Bjorn and John Confirmed Tour Dates

March 23, Los Angeles, Teragram Ballroom

March 24, Santa Ana, La Santa

March 25, Oakland, The New Parish

March 25-29, Boise, Treefort Festival

March 27, Portland, Doug Fir Lounge

March 28, Seattle, The Crocodile

March 31, Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge

April 1, Denver, Bluebird Theatre

April 3, Saint Paul, Amsterdam

April 4, Chicago, Empty Bottle

April 5, Detroit, Loving Touch

April 7, Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda's

April 8, Washington, Union Stage

April 10, New York, Webster Hall

April 11, Boston, Brighton Music Hall





