Pepper Lewis Shares New Single 'Same Stuff'

Emerging pop prodigy Pepper Lewis has released her new single "Same Stuff" alongside the announcement of her forthcoming debut EP She Told Me To Sing My Heart Out - due December 3.

"Same Stuff," a swirling, cathartic song, was written as an authentic attempt to free herself from the weight of negative emotions and captures the feeling of being stuck in a cycle of depression to serve as a reminder for Pepper and others to take care of their mental health.

"I know I'm not the only one who feels this way," says Pepper on the single. "If this song validated someone else's experience with depression, we are healing together"

Inspired by Pepper's tumultuous teenage years and fulfilling a promise made to her mother shortly before her passing, She Told Me To Sing My Heart Out is a collection of brutally honest, thoughtful pop songs that preserve her mother's spirit, draw strength from pain, and speak to owning every facet of your story - even the darker chapters - in the wake of losing her biggest cheerleader at the age of 15.

Listen to the new track here: