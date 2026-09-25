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People I've Met Release New Single "We Like Making Noise"

The alt-rock trio wrote and produced the track with members Moses Martin, Andrew Suster, and Orlando Wiltshire.

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People I've Met Release New Single

Rising alt-rock band People I've Met released a new single, 'We Like Making Noise,' via Interscope Records.

After a series of singles about the complexities of falling in and out of love, 'We Like Making Noise' celebrates the art of making music with your friends, which is exactly what the trio has been doing. Bassist Andrew Suster and drummer Orlando Wiltshire have known each other since middle school, where they performed in their Los Angeles school's jazz ensemble. In 10th grade, the vocalist/guitarist Moses Martin joined the fold, and the trio began developing their sound in Wiltshire's garage.

The group relocated to the East Coast and started playing live, regularly closing its sets with 'We Like Making Noise,' a track that leaps between Martin's intimately murmured verses and an explosive chorus driven by Wiltshire's breakneck drumming.

Martin said they wrote the song three years ago, when 'I was sitting and the chorus popped into my head and Orlando beatboxed it.' Fans 'keep asking for the noise,' he added. 'We keep giving it to them.'

'We Like Making Noise' is a full People I've Met creation, written and produced by Martin, Suster, and Wiltshire. 'It felt closer to the source, and more pure given that we made it at our own houses,' Suster said. It's the band's first taste of music since Bunny, the band's debut EP. Bunny arrived in May and included the singles 'Promise,' 'For Hire,' 'Bastards,' and 'Loving One.'

The band is in the middle of a short tour with the Irish rock band Florence Road and will perform at the Bowery Ballroom in New York on September 28, and the Sinclair in Cambridge, Mass., on September 29.

Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso


Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso
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