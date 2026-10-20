Pen Pin Releases VAMPIRE Single and Music Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Palm Desert indie pop duo Pen Pin has released a new single and music video called 'Vampire' ahead of Halloween. Jeni Magaña shares, 'Vampire is about having someone in your life that loves you so much that you know they are always on your team. It's about having someone you feel safe with in a world of peril and insecurity.'

Pen Pin is the music project from songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Jeni Magaña and Emily Moore. The duo met on tour with Mitski and have created a DIY musical project with the two playing almost all of the instruments on the album and self-producing it as well. Both are well known touring musicians, with Emily Moore performing and touring alongside Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Fun and Gracie Abrams (opening up the Taylor Swift Eras tour), and Jeni Magaña performing alongside Mitski, Ella Vos and more. For Fans of: HAIM, Julia Jacklin, Wet Leg, Girl in Red.

Los Angeles' Pen Pin is the new sun-soaked indie pop project from songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Jeni Magaña and Emily Moore. The duo are both acclaimed in their own right for their solo works as Magana and Total Brutal, as well as for their collaborations and session/tour performances with artists like Mitski, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Charli xcx, Good Neighbours, Lady Lamb, Jade Bird and countless others.

Originally meeting while touring with Mitski, the duo's fast friendship and joyful, natural chemistry inspired them to channel their mutual love of vintage pop into the creation of their upcoming debut album. As shown at their dreamy live shows and on singles like 'Fringe' and 'The Boredom,' the result of this 'pen pinspiration' is a chill, hazy, retro sound that feels like lounging by a Palm Desert pool as afternoon becomes dusk.

Their new single 'Vampire' is a dark indie pop banger. Jeni shares, 'Vampire is about having someone in your life that loves you so much that you know they are always on your team. It's about having someone you feel safe with in a world of peril and insecurity. If you've seen You've Got Mail, there's a scene where Kathleen Kelly wishes she had come up with a comeback to an insult and then she finally does and realizes it feels horrible. I took that lesson to heart, and I try not to respond in any given moment with teeth, but that doesn't mean that I don't immediately call my husband or Emily and talk about all the mean things I *could* have said. It feels pretty good.' 'Vampire' is the latest single off of their highly anticipated forthcoming album PONY UP!

Listeners can also find 'Vampire' on Spotify and Apple Music.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 15 Hrs 42 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone