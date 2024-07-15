Paul Russell and Meghan Trainor Release New Single 'Slippin''

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Platinum recording artist Paul Russell has recruited GRAMMY Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor for their new track "Slippin”.

While unrequited love might generally leave us feeling alone, Paul and Meghan remind us that they’re here to help us dance through it. Paul explains, “Needed something new to scream at 2am Karaoke. It’s hard enough finding someone to love. Getting them to love you back? Even harder. The song is emotional, but it’s not a sad song. It’s meant to bring people together. It’s a song you want to sing along to. I hope so anyway.”

On teaming up with Paul, Meghan shares, “Paul is an absolute gem of a human! He is the sweetest, so talented and deserves all his dreams to come true. We had SO much fun working on this song, and I can’t wait to spend more time together on tour this fall!”

The release follows a busy top half of the year for Paul who kicked off 2024 with the release of acclaimed singles “Say Cheese,” named one of the Best Hip Hop Songs of the Year by HipHopDX, and “Eat Pray Love,” which continues to see thousands of creations across social platforms and got a fresh summer remix from Free Nationals. This year also saw the Platinum-certification of his global hit “Lil Boo Thang,” which has over 360 million streams to date.

Paul has also made debut live performances everywhere from the White House, to American Idol, to joining Teddy Swims on his first European tour.

About Paul Russell

You’ve never met or heard anybody quite like Paul Russell. As a kid, the Dallas, TX native learned how to wail on trumpet in between spitting bars during lunchroom battle-raps and later crooning over ukulele (like the human equivalent of the dopest playlist you’ve ever heard!). His musical DNA is just as wildly dynamic as his personality is. During his time at Cornell University, he often DJ-ed at parties. As such, he knows how to get a party popping. A wide swath of inspirations—from Anderson .Paak and OutKast to Louis Armstrong—impacted his own creative trajectory. He gained traction with a series of early uploads and went viral a few times (even fooling the internet into thinking he had a Drake feature on the way once—If you’re reading this, Drizzy, get at him). Settling down in Los Angeles, he released the independent anthem “Hallelujah” followed by “Ms. Poli Sci,” which generated over 37 million overall streams to Date before going global with his Arista Records debut “Lil Boo Thang.” Built around an interpolation of “Best of My Love” by The Emotions, the immediate hit skyrocketed right out of the gate, earning 360 million times globally and has been heard on screens across the globe with performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Graham Norton Show, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, American Idol and more.

Photo Credit: Henry Arres

