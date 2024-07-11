Paul Kelly Joins Keb'Mo' and Shawn Colvin on Fall Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After an extended absence from North America, celebrated Australian singer/songwriter Paul Kelly will return for a long-awaited tour this Fall. Supporting fellow icons Keb’Mo' and Shawn Colvin for a circle of dates that kicks off September 11th in Ottawa, Kelly will bring his colorful masterclass in narrative songwriter back to the States after a seven-year absence (his last tour Stateside was in 2017).

In addition to these dates, he will be playing a handful of solo shows with his nephew Dan Kelly, bringing his stories of redemption, struggle, and celebration, which have been the focus of his series of theme, career-spanning compilations that have revisited his music over the decades. His most recent, Poetry (2023), Kelly collected two dozen tracks where he set music to words penned by legendary writers such as William Shakespeare, Walt Whitman, Sylvia Plath, Langston Hughes, William Butler Yeats, Thomas Hardy, and Dylan Thomas, which ABC News called “crucial, fantastic and thrilling.” His previous collection, People (2023), was celebrated by NME as “vividly told snapshots of people whom he describes as “truly remarkable”.

TOUR DATES:

* designates dates with Keb'Mo' & Shawn Colvin

# designates Paul Kelly with Dan Kelly

09.11 Ottawa, ON @ Landsdowne Park/CityFolk 2024 #

09.14 Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center *

09.15 Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center *

09.16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park *

09.18 Joliet, IL @ Rialto Sqaure Theatre *

09.20 Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center *

09.21 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

09.22 Knoxville, TN @ Tennesse Theater *

09.24 Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts *

09.25 Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center/Carpenter Theatre *

09.27 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium *

09.28 Columbus, GA @ RiverCenter For The Performing Arts *

10.01 Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater *

10.02 Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre *

10.04 Fayetteville, AR @ Walton Arts Center/Baum Walker Hall *

10.05 Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts *

10.06 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom *

10.07 Los Angeles, CA @ Tertegram Ballroom #

10.09 New York, NY @ TBA #

10.11 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival #

For the past five decades, Paul Kelly has earned worldwide accolades for his music, but he holds a special place in his native land. Kelly has earned the prestigious title of Officer of the Order of Australia for his distinguished service to the arts and is a member of the Australian Record Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame. He has written best-selling books, been involved in film and theater projects, and had a documentary, Stories of Me, made on him. And, of course, he continues to create albums, the most recent being an expanded version of Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train which added the new Christmas classic, "How To Make Gravy" to its tracklisting. Photo Credit: Joe Brennan

