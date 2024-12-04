Paul Cauthen Sets Extensive North American Tour for 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Known for his raucous, high energy live shows, country star Paul Cauthen is set to embark on an extensive headline tour beginning in January. The run of dates includes performances at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Boston’s Royale, Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse, D.C.’s 9:30 Club and more.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, December 6 at 10:00A.M. local time. Full details can be found HERE.

The tour adds to a landmark year for the breakout musician—he released his critically acclaimed new album, Black on Black, in October via Atlantic Records, shared the stage with Lana Del Rey for a duet of “Unchained Melody” during his Stagecoach set, and was featured on Shaboozey’s latest album on “Last of my Kind.”

A consummate road warrior, Cauthen wrote Black on Black over the last several years during his travels across America, traversing the open road on his motorcycle and in the tour bus. The LP was largely recorded at Rosewood Studios in his hometown of Tyler, TX with longtime collaborator Jason Burt (John Mayer, Leon Bridges).

Celebrated for his remarkable baritone voice, which has earned him the nickname Big Velvet, Cauthen grew up singing in the church choir and cut his chops as part of a tight knit creative community in East Texas.

Cauthen has steadily risen through the ranks of country and Americana, first gaining notoriety with roots duo Sons of Fathers before embarking on a solo career with his debut album, My Gospel. He’s gone on to release two more much-lauded albums—2019’s Room 41 and 2022’s Country Coming Down—and toured the world over. Known for his dynamic live show, Cauthen has collaborated and shared stages with Margo Price, Orville Peck, Elle King, Midland, Cody Jinks and many more.

PAUL CAUTHEN LIVE

December 7—Zouk Nightclub—Las Vegas, NV

December 14—Folsom Saloon—Folsom, CA+

December 15—Folsom Saloon—Folsom, CA+

December 19—Gruene Hall—New Branufels, TX+

December 20—Gruene Hall—New Branufels, TX+

December 21—The Kessler Theater—Dallas, TX+

December 30—Wild Horses Festival—San Diego, CA

January 23—Variety Playhouse—Atlanta, GA

January 25—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

January 28—The Bluebird—Bloomington, IN

January 29—Manchester Music Hall—Lexington, KY

January 31—The Hawthorn—St Louis, MO

February 1—Val Air Ballroom—Des Moines, IA

February 2—Turner Hall Ballroom—Milwaukee, WI

February 4—Varsity Theater—Minneapolis, MN

February 6—The Admiral—Omaha, NE

February 7—Uptown Theater—Kansas City, MO

February 8—JJ’s Live—Fayetteville, AR

February 15—The Machine Shop—Flint, MI+

February 21—Tower Theatre—Oklahoma City, OK

February 22—Gillioz Theatre—Springfield, MO

February 23—The Blue Note—Columbia, MO

February 25—Majestic Theatre—Madison, WI

February 27—Crusens—West Peoria, IL

March 4—Duling Hall—Jackson, MS

March 6—Stable Hall—San Antonio, TX

March 21—The Bluestone—Columbus, OH

March 22—Asbury Hall—Buffalo, NY

March 23—Opera House—Toronto, ON

March 26—Aura—Portland, ME

March 27—Royale—Boston, MA

March 29—Ardmore Music Hall—Ardmore, PA

April 1—The Broadberry—Richmond, VA

April 3—Jefferson Theater—Charlottesville, VA

April 4—9:30 Club—Washington, D.C.

April 5—Radio Room—Greenville, SC

May 16-18—Sand In My Boots Festival—Gulf Shores, AL

June 27—Jackalope Jamboree—Pendleton, OR

+solo set

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine

