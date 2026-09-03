Patrisha Thomson to Launch CREATE A BRIDGE Digital Art and Music Project

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At a time when images of war, violence and division have become an almost daily part of life, jazz artist, educator and visual artist Patrisha Thomson is asking a different question: What can each of us do to help create a better world?

On September 9 at 12 p.m. Patrisha will launch Create a Bridge, a new digital destination bringing together music, visual art, writing, reflection and education to encourage understanding, human connection and positive action.

A lifelong artist whose work spans jazz, visual art and education, Thomson has brought together fellow artists and friends to use their voices and creative gifts to explore questions about freedom, conflict, community and shared future. The project is rooted in a simple belief: creativity can help people see one another differently, and even small acts of understanding can lead to meaningful change.

'I believe each of us has something we can contribute,' says Thomson. 'It may be music, painting, writing, teaching, listening or simply reaching out to another person. We don't have to accept hatred, violence and separation as the only possibilities for our future. We can choose to create something different.'

At the heart of the site are two interconnected projects, Create a Bridge and Imagine a Better World, which approach positive change through different artistic expressions.

Create a Bridge brings together five artists and writers whose original artwork and words explore struggles communities have faced across generations, including separation, violence, freedom and humanity.

Featured artists and poets include Cristel Guarnier, Helen Langley, Laura Gipsman, Patrisha Thomson and Prairie Prichett.

Imagine a Better World turns to music. Inspired by John Lennon's enduring Imagine, the video unites performers across backgrounds and generations around one song and a shared idea: imagining a better world is meaningful only when people are willing to participate in creating it.

Featured vocalists include Chloe Vought, Gitanjali Jain, Larissa Lam, Only Won, Patrisha Thomson and Ray Davis. Instrumentalists include Craig Pilo, Edwin Livingston, Gordon Peeke, Grant Geissman, and Steve Rawlins.

Together, the projects move from reflection to possibility, from recognizing the forces that separate people to imagining what can happen when people choose connection over division.

A Los Angeles-based jazz vocalist and recording artist influenced by Billie Holiday, Anita O'Day and Sarah Vaughan, Thomson has spent decades performing while also working as a visual artist and educator. Her most recent album, Your Love, was released in 2025.

The website invites visitors to experience the artists' work, watch Imagine a Better World, explore Create a Bridge and consider a simple question: What gifts do you have and how can you use your gifts to make a difference?

Create a Bridge launches Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 12 p.m. PT at www.createabridge.org.

For more information about Patrisha Thomson, visit www.PatrishaMusic.com.

About Patrisha Thomson

For Patrisha Thomson, music and visual art have long been interconnected forms of storytelling and creative expression. As a jazz vocalist and songwriter, she draws from the traditions of Billie Holiday, Anita O'Day and Sarah Vaughan. A longtime collaborator with arranger and pianist Steve Rawlins, Thomson has performed throughout Southern California and released her debut album, That Old Feeling in 2012. Her 2nd album was released in 2022, titled Wild is the Wind. Her creative life extends beyond the stage through her work as a visual artist and educator.

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