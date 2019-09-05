Patrick Watson to Release New Album WAVE on October 18

Wave, the new album from Canadian artist Patrick Watson, arrives on October 18 viaDomino (worldwide excluding Canada) / Secret City (Canada). Wave is the follow-up to Watson's acclaimed 2015 album Love Songs for Robots-NPR Music proclaimed its "shimmery ballads never lack emotion or intimacy," while The Guardian praised its "banks of echo and layers of instrumentation." The album is available to pre-order now athttp://smarturl.it/PatrickWatsonWave. The CD and vinyl edition feature cover artwork exclusive to the physical format while the vinyl is also available on limited edition translucent blue vinyl here: http://smarturl.it/PatrickWatsonWaveLP

Additionally, Wave's opening track, "Dream for Dreaming," debuts today, which is accompanied by a music video directed by Joël Vaudreuil. Watson spoke about the song, saying, "When you come home and your house doesn't look like the one you left and the strange feeling of being so far from what you had in mind that your skin doesn't fit anymore. And you're in the state of disbelief with a strange smile wondering what am I to do now."

Listen to the song below!

The album also features "Broken" and "Melody Noir," singles that were released in 2017 and 2018 respectively, during the making of the album. NPR Music deemed "Broken" as"dreamily rendered, falsetto-rich ruminations on the way human beings are wired" and it went on to be featured in "Grey's Anatomy," "The Good Doctor" and "Burden of Truth."

Wave, which was produced by Watson, was recorded and mixed by Rob Heaney at Studio 105 and Studio Pierre-Marchand in Montreal. During the making of the album, Patrick lost his mother, his longtime drummer left the group and he and his partner separated. Of the album, Watson notes, "The songs are about how sometimes you have to sing a love song to yourself when no one else will, allowing the sound carry you and learning to trust where you will land. It is very personal, intimate and the most humble of all my records."

In support of the release, Watson will also embark on an extensive worldwide tour. The run of shows includes performances at Los Angeles' Lodge Room, New York's Webster Hall, Chicago's Thalia Hall, Nashville's The Basement East and more. All tickets are on sale Friday, September 6 and are available for purchase at patrickwatson.net. See below for complete tour details.

Watson composes, performs and records his albums with his full band, which includes Joe Grass (guitar), Evan Tighe (drums), Mishka Stein (bass). The recipients of Canada's Polaris Music Prize in 2007, in addition to Juno and Polaris nominations, Watson and his band have toured on all continents, on occasion playing with full orchestras to bring the rich music to life. Raised and still living in Montreal, Watson has composed several scores for both film and television, including a trailer for "The Walking Dead" and Wim Wenders' 3D film Everything Will Be Fine.

WAVE TRACKLIST

1. Dream For Dreaming

2. The Wave

3. Strange Rain

4. Melody Noir

5. Broken

6. Turn Out The Lights

7. Wild Flower

8. Look At You

9. Drive

10. Here Comes The River

PATRICK WATSON LIVE 2019

October 31-Rimouski, QC-Salle Desjardins-Telus

November 1-St-Casimir, QC-Théâtre du Grand Bois

November 3-Drummondville, QC-Maison des Arts

November 5-Joliette, QC-Salle Roland-Brunelle

November 7-Saint-Jérôme, QC-Théâtre Gilles Vigneault

November 8-Rouyn, QC-Théâtre du Cuivre

November 9-Val d'Or, QC-Théâtre Telebec

December 4-Sherbrooke, QC-Théâtre Granada

December 10-Montréal, QC-MTelus

December 11-Montréal, QC-MTelus

December 15-Québec, QC-Grand Théâtre

PATRICK WATSON LIVE 2020

January 15-Victoria, BC-McPherson Playhouse

January 16-Vancouver, BC-Vogue Theatre

January 18-Seattle, WA-Neumos

January 19-Portland, OR-Wonder Ballroom

January 21-San Francisco, CA-August Hall

January 24-Los Angeles, CA-Lodge Room

January 26-Phoenix, AZ-Crescent Ballroom

January 28-Dallas, TX-Club Dada

January 29-Austin, TX-Antone's

January 31-Mexico City, MX-El Plaza Condesa

February 20-Barcelona, ES-Sala Apolo

February 21-Madrid, ES-Teatro Kapital

February 23-Lisbon, PT-Coliseu

February 24-Porto, PT-Casa da Música

February 26-Paris, FR-Olympia

February 27-Bordeaux, FR-Le Rocher de Palmer

February 28-Nantes, FR-Stereolux

March 1-Lille, FR-Aeronef

March 3-Zurich, CH-Rote Fabrik

March 4-Lausanne CH-l'Octogone

March 6-London UK-Barbican

March 8-Brussels BE-Cirque Royal

March 9-Utrecht NL-TivoliVredenberg

March 12-Berlin DE-Metropol

March 14-Istanbul TR-Zorlu

April 9-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall

April 10-Woodstock, NY-Colony Café

April 11-Burlington, VT-Higher Ground

April 13-Philadelphia, PA-The Foundry

April 14-Boston, MA-The Sinclair

April 15-New York, NY-Webster Hall

April 17-Washington, DC-Union Stage

April 18-Columbus, OH-Ace of Cups

April 19-Grand Rapids, MI-Pyramid Scheme

April 21-St Paul, MN-Turf Club

April 22-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall

April 23-Nashville, TN-The Basement East





Related Articles View More Music Stories