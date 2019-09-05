Patrick Watson to Release New Album WAVE on October 18
Wave, the new album from Canadian artist Patrick Watson, arrives on October 18 viaDomino (worldwide excluding Canada) / Secret City (Canada). Wave is the follow-up to Watson's acclaimed 2015 album Love Songs for Robots-NPR Music proclaimed its "shimmery ballads never lack emotion or intimacy," while The Guardian praised its "banks of echo and layers of instrumentation." The album is available to pre-order now athttp://smarturl.it/PatrickWatsonWave. The CD and vinyl edition feature cover artwork exclusive to the physical format while the vinyl is also available on limited edition translucent blue vinyl here: http://smarturl.it/PatrickWatsonWaveLP
Additionally, Wave's opening track, "Dream for Dreaming," debuts today, which is accompanied by a music video directed by Joël Vaudreuil. Watson spoke about the song, saying, "When you come home and your house doesn't look like the one you left and the strange feeling of being so far from what you had in mind that your skin doesn't fit anymore. And you're in the state of disbelief with a strange smile wondering what am I to do now."
Listen to the song below!
The album also features "Broken" and "Melody Noir," singles that were released in 2017 and 2018 respectively, during the making of the album. NPR Music deemed "Broken" as"dreamily rendered, falsetto-rich ruminations on the way human beings are wired" and it went on to be featured in "Grey's Anatomy," "The Good Doctor" and "Burden of Truth."
Wave, which was produced by Watson, was recorded and mixed by Rob Heaney at Studio 105 and Studio Pierre-Marchand in Montreal. During the making of the album, Patrick lost his mother, his longtime drummer left the group and he and his partner separated. Of the album, Watson notes, "The songs are about how sometimes you have to sing a love song to yourself when no one else will, allowing the sound carry you and learning to trust where you will land. It is very personal, intimate and the most humble of all my records."
In support of the release, Watson will also embark on an extensive worldwide tour. The run of shows includes performances at Los Angeles' Lodge Room, New York's Webster Hall, Chicago's Thalia Hall, Nashville's The Basement East and more. All tickets are on sale Friday, September 6 and are available for purchase at patrickwatson.net. See below for complete tour details.
Watson composes, performs and records his albums with his full band, which includes Joe Grass (guitar), Evan Tighe (drums), Mishka Stein (bass). The recipients of Canada's Polaris Music Prize in 2007, in addition to Juno and Polaris nominations, Watson and his band have toured on all continents, on occasion playing with full orchestras to bring the rich music to life. Raised and still living in Montreal, Watson has composed several scores for both film and television, including a trailer for "The Walking Dead" and Wim Wenders' 3D film Everything Will Be Fine.
WAVE TRACKLIST
1. Dream For Dreaming
2. The Wave
3. Strange Rain
4. Melody Noir
5. Broken
6. Turn Out The Lights
7. Wild Flower
8. Look At You
9. Drive
10. Here Comes The River
PATRICK WATSON LIVE 2019
October 31-Rimouski, QC-Salle Desjardins-Telus
November 1-St-Casimir, QC-Théâtre du Grand Bois
November 3-Drummondville, QC-Maison des Arts
November 5-Joliette, QC-Salle Roland-Brunelle
November 7-Saint-Jérôme, QC-Théâtre Gilles Vigneault
November 8-Rouyn, QC-Théâtre du Cuivre
November 9-Val d'Or, QC-Théâtre Telebec
December 4-Sherbrooke, QC-Théâtre Granada
December 10-Montréal, QC-MTelus
December 11-Montréal, QC-MTelus
December 15-Québec, QC-Grand Théâtre
PATRICK WATSON LIVE 2020
January 15-Victoria, BC-McPherson Playhouse
January 16-Vancouver, BC-Vogue Theatre
January 18-Seattle, WA-Neumos
January 19-Portland, OR-Wonder Ballroom
January 21-San Francisco, CA-August Hall
January 24-Los Angeles, CA-Lodge Room
January 26-Phoenix, AZ-Crescent Ballroom
January 28-Dallas, TX-Club Dada
January 29-Austin, TX-Antone's
January 31-Mexico City, MX-El Plaza Condesa
February 20-Barcelona, ES-Sala Apolo
February 21-Madrid, ES-Teatro Kapital
February 23-Lisbon, PT-Coliseu
February 24-Porto, PT-Casa da Música
February 26-Paris, FR-Olympia
February 27-Bordeaux, FR-Le Rocher de Palmer
February 28-Nantes, FR-Stereolux
March 1-Lille, FR-Aeronef
March 3-Zurich, CH-Rote Fabrik
March 4-Lausanne CH-l'Octogone
March 6-London UK-Barbican
March 8-Brussels BE-Cirque Royal
March 9-Utrecht NL-TivoliVredenberg
March 12-Berlin DE-Metropol
March 14-Istanbul TR-Zorlu
April 9-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall
April 10-Woodstock, NY-Colony Café
April 11-Burlington, VT-Higher Ground
April 13-Philadelphia, PA-The Foundry
April 14-Boston, MA-The Sinclair
April 15-New York, NY-Webster Hall
April 17-Washington, DC-Union Stage
April 18-Columbus, OH-Ace of Cups
April 19-Grand Rapids, MI-Pyramid Scheme
April 21-St Paul, MN-Turf Club
April 22-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall
April 23-Nashville, TN-The Basement East