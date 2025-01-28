News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Patchogue Theatre Announces RYAN ADAMS: HEARTBREAKER '25 WORLD TOUR

Ryan Adams takes the stage on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at 8:00pm.

By: Jan. 28, 2025
Patchogue Theatre Announces RYAN ADAMS: HEARTBREAKER '25 WORLD TOUR Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Ryan Adams: Heartbreaker '25 World Tour appearing on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at 8:00PM.

LATEST NEWS

Orville Peck & Tune-Yards Join Tibet House US Benefit Concert Line-Up At Carnegie Hall
New York Festival Of Song Presents LE TOUR DE FRANCE In February
Patchogue Theatre Announces RYAN ADAMS: HEARTBREAKER '25 WORLD TOUR
Emile Mosseri Releases New Track 'I Could Be Your Hands'

Ryan Adams is a seven-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter praised as “one of rock's most talented songwriters”.

Formerly fronting rock-Americana groups Whiskeytown and Ryan Adams & the Cardinals, Adams has the ability to connect with audiences across a variety of different mediums.

Tickets are $73 - $113 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11589477. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10:00AM.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos