Patchogue Theatre Announces RYAN ADAMS: HEARTBREAKER '25 WORLD TOUR

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Ryan Adams: Heartbreaker '25 World Tour appearing on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at 8:00PM.

Ryan Adams is a seven-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter praised as “one of rock's most talented songwriters”.

Formerly fronting rock-Americana groups Whiskeytown and Ryan Adams & the Cardinals, Adams has the ability to connect with audiences across a variety of different mediums.

Tickets are $73 - $113 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11589477. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10:00AM.

