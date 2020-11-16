Parry Grip Will Release New Christmas Album 'Jingle Burgers!'

'Tis the season for ridiculous fun!

'Tis the season for ridiculous fun with Jingle Burgers, A Parry Gripp Christmas Album! Boogie through the holidays with these twelve joyous tracks celebrating tacos, hedgehogs, burgers, cats, pancakes, dinosaurs, pirates, and more. Gather 'round, jump up and down, and party to the yummiest, fuzziest, happiest sounds of the season!

Parry Gripp, the musical force behind so many wildly-popular and hilarious earworms, delivers a dozen of the most random and hysterical Christmas songs to ever grace your holiday playlist. This joyful collection is exactly what you never knew you always wanted in a holiday album! Gripp's quirky and absurd sense of fun is guaranteed to make your holiday merry and bright. His take on Christmas cheer is a reminder to delight in everyday joys and always celebrate the funny - possibly the best gift anyone can wish for this year.

Jingle Burgers - A Parry Gripp Christmas Album! will be available November 13, 2020, everywhere families like to go for festive music.

JINGLE BURGERS - A PARRY GRIPP CHRISTMAS ALBUM! TRACKLISTING

1. Raining Tacos (on Christmas Eve)

The taco-tastic classic, updated for the Holidays! Who wouldn't want to wake up to a Christmas stocking full of hot, delicious tacos?

2. There's a Cat Climbing Your Christmas Tree

First, there was a cat licking your birthday cake. Now, that cat is climbing your Christmas tree!

3. Jingle Burgers

Imagine hot and tasty burgers on a jingle burger tree. Christmas Eve just got yummy!

4. Fuzzy Christmas

The holidays are a time for family, friends and, of course, our pets. Fuzzy Christmas to all the creatures of the world!

5. Christmas Party (All About the Cookies)

Everybody loves a Christmas party, especially when cookies are involved.

6. Reggie the Christmas Hamster

Uh-oh! Santa has a broken sleigh. Can Reggie deliver the presents and save the day?

7. Pancakes We Have Cooked on High

Hot syrupy pancakes on Christmas morning get some of their sweetness from the timeless Christmas classic, "Angels We Have Heard On High."

8. Christmas Christmas Hedgehog

The Boogie Boogie Hedgehog is back for the Holidays. He's wrapping up the presents and fixing up the tree to the beat!

9. Pirate Santa Claus -

Yo Ho Ho! The Pirate Santa Claus sets sail on Christmas Eve, bringing a boatload of toys to all the boys and girls. Swashbuckling fun, with Rudolph and Ernie the Elf.

10. I Want an Allosaurus for Christmas

High energy rock song about the greatest dinosaur of all time, allosaurus! Who wouldn't want a thirty-foot long dinosaur for Christmas?

11. Christmas Pizza (Don't Be Late)

Celebrating the time-honored tradition of ordering a pizza on Christmas Eve. Don't forget the ranch dressing!

12. Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas

Revel in the many joys of Christmas. Nothing says Christmas like "Christmas!"

ABOUT PARRY GRIPP:

Parry Gripp is an Emmy award-winning songwriter and recording artist whose best-known works include "Raining Tacos" and "Space Unicorn" as well as songs for Disney, StoryBots, and National Geographic Kids. He is also known by his grown-up fans for his work in the pop punk band Nerf Herder. Parry lives in Santa Barbara, California with his wife Aylene and their rabbit, Bruno. Website, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Spotify.

