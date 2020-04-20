Parry Adams Releases Brand New Album' Whiskey Aftermath'

Imagine Sara Bareilles with a bit more country flare and you've got beloved Pittsburgh-based artist Parry Adams. Her brand new album, Whiskey Aftermath is set to be released on April 25, 2020.

The album's single and title track dropped on Soundcloud and Bandcamp earlier this month. With a clear tone and gorgeous vibrato, Parry could easily grace the Broadway stages as Bareilles herself has done. Complete with gorgeous piano ballad feminist anthems such as "How To Be Alone" and "Find Me".

Follow Parry on Spotify to listen to Whiskey Aftermath as soon as it drops!





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You