Parker McCollum Returns to The Ascend Ampitheater Following Stormed Out Performance

Country music star Parker McCollum is a road-warrior artist that leaves it all on the stage each night for the fans who have supported him and his career from the start. It is McCollum's sole mission when up on that stage - show up and give everyone all he's got.

So when his first show at the Ascend Ampitheater in Nashville back in May hit a string of unforeseen hurtles - unfriendly weather, delays for fans and tough decisions - McCollum knew he had to come back to the open-air venue for a performance he could be proud of and one that his fans deserve. This weekend, in an effort to make-up for that evening, McCollum provided free tickets for those fans who attended his May performance and put on a night he can be proud of and certainly won't forget.

"I wanted to redo this show for the fans. Our first time headlining at Ascend - it stormed until 11:00 PM that night, we go on late, there's miscommunication between the venue and the fans, and between us and the fans. I just wanted to take responsibility for not delivering on such a big night here in Nashville and wanted to come and make it right and give everybody the opportunity to see the show for everything that it is. I'm just glad to be back and glad it worked out to give Nashville and the fans our best and that's what it's all about." - Parker McCollum

Recently, McCollum snagged his first CMA Awards nomination for "Best New Artist" for this year's upcoming awards show. The nomination follows a string of honors for the breakout artist including - 2022 ACM Award for "New Male Artist of the Year," and 2022 CMT Award for "Breakthrough Video of the Year."

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, with MCA. The album follows his Hollywood Gold EP which was met with widespread critical acclaim and became the top-selling debut Country EP of 2020.

McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling premiere single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was also the highest first week debut album of 2021. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March of this year McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. McCollum earned his first ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 in Las Vegas. McCollum also won his first CMT "Breakthrough Video of the Year" award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022.