Parker McCollum Releases New Single 'What Kinda Man'

Parker McCollum has become one of the leading voices in a new generation of Country music with his fresh but traditionalist approach to his sound and songwriting. His latest release, "What Kinda Man," available now, is a call-back to the sounds of his Texas roots and simply good ol' Country music. Written by McCollum, Natalie Hemby and Jeremy Spillman, and produced by Frank Liddell and Eric Masse, "What Kinda Man" is instrumentally rich with acoustic and electric guitar, foot-stomping drum and bass, and the forward sounds of the harmonica led by McCollum's captivating vocals. “What Kinda Man” will impact Country radio on Monday (9/16), following four consecutive No. 1 singles.

“Could not be more excited to share this new music with the world, especially this new single “What Kinda Man." Lately, I’ve been coming back to this sound and the roots of where I started out. I think this new song is my way of revisiting that and creating something that feels like home to me and my fans. I hope the world loves it," Parker McCollum said.

Be sure to tune-in for the upcoming People's Choice Country Awards where McCollum will take the iconic Grand Ole Opry House stage for the debut TV performance of "What Kinda Man," and is nominated for "Cover Song of 2024" with his rendition of John Mayer's "Perfectly Lonely." The People's Choice Country Awards air live from the Opry House on September 26th on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

McCollum is currently nominated for “Song of the Year” at the upcoming 58th CMA Awards with his Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, “Burn It Down,” which he co-wrote alongside Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose.

Fans can also hear McCollum featured on fellow Texan Miranda Lambert's latest album, Postcards from Texas, for their beautifully melodic track, "Santa Fe," which is also out now.

An artist who prides himself on connecting with the fans who have avidly supported him and his music, McCollum is one of the top-touring acts in Country. His massively successful Burn It Down Tour will continue through the end of the year where fans can see him performing at venues across the U.S.

ABOUT PARKER MCCOLLUM:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum has reached the ranks of a bona fide Country music superstar by connecting with fans and critics alike through his relatable and authentic sound. His most recent album, Never Enough (released on May 12, 2023 via MCA Nashville), is a statement collection of music that cements his status as one of Country's strongest new voices. Currently on his massive Burn It Down Tour throughout 2024, McCollum will be performing at some of the most iconic venues around the nation and appearing at Country music's top music festivals. McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” Music Row listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and has sold out major concert venues around the U.S. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and scored two back-to-back CMA Awards nominations (2022 & 2023) for New Artist of the Year. Recently, McCollum scored his second ACM Award for “Visual Media of the Year” for his explosive music video for Platinum hit “Burn It Down.” The hit single marks his fourth consecutive #1 - following his other chart toppers "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved By You," and "Handle On You." Next up, Parker is set to release some of the most impactful music of his career, with his foot-stomping, shoot-it-straight single, "What Kinda Man," available on September 13th.

