Parker McCollum Adds New Dates for 2025 'What Kinda Man Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Country music superstar, Parker McCollum, has just announced additional dates for his upcoming What Kinda Man Tour – which is kicking off in January of 2025. The 16 newly announced shows will carry the tour throughout the summer and across the country as McCollum plays some of the best outdoor venues and Country music festivals set for 2025.

Joining Parker on this run will be Ashley Cooke+, Corey Smith*, Hudson Westbrook^, Laci Kaye Booth#, Kameron Marlowe>, Steve Earle with Reckless Kelly&, Randy Rogers Band2, and Vincent Mason%.

Newly added What Kinda Man Tour Dates:

6.26.25 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront*# 6.27.25 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*% 7.17.25 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater% 7.19.25 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion&% 7.24.25 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena># 7.25.25 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater># 7.26.25 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater2# 7.31.25 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater>^ 8.1.25 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center>^ 8.2.25 Missoula, MT Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater>^ 8.14.25 Fresno, CA Selland Arena at Fresno Convention Center+% 8.15.25 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose+% 8.16.25 Murphys, CA Ironstone Amphitheater +% 8.21.25 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Resort & Casino+% 8.22.25 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater+% 8.23.25 Abbotsford, BC, Canda Abbotsford Centre+%

For additional information on tour dates and tickets, please visit ParkerMcCollum.com.

Be sure to tune-in on New Year’s Eve while Parker headlines from The Brooklyn Bowl as part of CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The five-hour special will air live and stream on Paramount + on December 31st (7pm – 9pm CT and 9:30pm -12:30pm CT).

ABOUT PARKER MCCOLLUM:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum has reached the ranks of a bona fide Country music superstar by connecting with fans and critics alike through his relatable and authentic sound. His most recent album, Never Enough (released on May 12, 2023 via MCA Nashville), is a statement collection of music that cements his status as one of Country's strongest new voices. McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” Music Row listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and has sold out major concert venues around the U.S. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023.

He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and scored two back-to-back CMA Awards nominations (2022 & 2023) for New Artist of the Year. He is nominated for another CMA Award for "Song of the Year" (2024) for his explosive Platinum hit "Burn It Down" - marking his third straight nomination. Recently, McCollum scored his second ACM Award for “Visual Media of the Year” for his music video for “Burn It Down.” The hit single marks his fourth consecutive #1 - following his other chart toppers "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved By You," and "Handle On You." McCollum's latest single, the foot-stomping, shoot-it-straight, "What Kinda Man," shows his return to the musical Texas roots that got him started. "What Kinda Man" is available now. McCollum is set to kick-off his 2025 What Kinda Man Tour in January.

Photo Credit: Jason Stoltzfus

Comments