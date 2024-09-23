Paris Paloma Returns to North America For 15-City Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the heels of sold-out headline dates across the UK, EU and U.S., Paris Paloma has announced her return to North America for a 15-city tour starting March 4th in Atlanta at Terminal West and wrapping March 27th in Los Angeles at The Fonda. The fan pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 24th at 10AM local time, with general on-sale on September 27th at 10AM local time. More information on tickets is HERE.

Paris released her anticipated debut album Cacophony on August 30th, which landed on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart at #23 and received praise from The New York Times, Pitchfork, DIY, Dork, and many more. She hosted in-store events and signings at bookshops and record stores around London and Liverpool upon the album’s release before finishing her sold-out European tour. Paris has cultivated a dedicated fan community who have made her live shows a truly magical experience, from trading fairy messages to swapping books to impromptu fae circles, all in the spirit of Paris’ own inspiration behind Cacophony: mythology, art history, and the Romantics, alongside her own personal experiences.

Over a year since its release, Paris’ viral, break-out single “labour” continues to culturally reverberate as the unofficial soundtrack of the fight for women’s rights around the globe. The song’s powerful message has led to tens of thousands of TikTok uses and over 180 million streams on Spotify alone. Most recently, KamalaHQ used the song in a campaign video in support of reproductive freedoms, and it is currently soundtracking content surrounding Gisele Pelicot as a symbol of the fight against sexual violence around the world.

Paris’ rousing lyrics and stirring sound have previously led to performances on BBC’s Later…with Jools Holland and The Kelly Clarkson Show, an invitation to support the legendary Stevie Nicks at London’s Hyde Park, and early support and acclaim from The Washington Post, The Guardian, The Boston Globe, PAPER, Bust, CNN, NME, Billboard, Trackstar and more. She was also named YouTube’s Trending Artist on the Rise, Breakthrough Artist to Watch 2024 by Amazon, as Spotify Juniper Artist to Watch and as Spotify Equal Ambassador.

Paris Paloma Headline Tour Dates:

2024

November 17 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Gorilla - SOLD OUT

November 18 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Oran Mor - SOLD OUT

November 20 - London, United Kingdom - Koko - SOLD OUT

November 22 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Chalk

November 23 - Cambridge, United Kingdom - Cambridge Junction - SOLD OUT

November 24 - Bristol, United Kingdom - SWX

November 26 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rescue Rooms - SOLD OUT

November 27 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Birmingham - SOLD OUT

November 28 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Brudenell Social Club - SOLD OUT

2025

March 4 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

March 5 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

March 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

March 8 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

March 9 - Boston, MA - Royale

March 11 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

March 13 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

March 14 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

March 15 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

March 17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

March 18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

March 21 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

March 23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

March 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

March 27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

Photo credit: Mollie McKay

Comments