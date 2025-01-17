Paris Paloma Releases Re-Imagined Version of 'HUNTER (the cacophony)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paris Paloma releases the re-imagined version of “HUNTER (the cacophony),” reprising the idea behind 'LABOUR (the cacophony)', where over 250 fans lend their voices to the empowering track.

"Once again it’s been so emotional to hear the voices of hundreds of fans coming together to join me on a new Cacophony version of this song,” expresses Paris. “Hunter is one of the most personal songs on the album, it’s a story of the internal triumph over darkness and pain at one of the most mentally turbulent times in my life. Seeing people relate to this song, to come out in force to sing it with me feels so powerful, and a testament to the strength of so many people who find my music resonates with them, it makes me feel so empowered and proud.”

Paris returns to North America this March for her anticipated 15-city sold out headline tour, starting March 4th in Atlanta and wrapping March 27th in Los Angeles. This follows her previously sold out UK, EU and US runs, where she has cultivated a dedicated fan community who have made her live shows a magical experience, from trading fairy messages to swapping books to impromptu fae circles.

Paris is a powerful new voice in indie folk, redefining the genre with her unnerving storytelling, haunting vocals, and a fiercely feminine perspective. Her breakout single “labour” has become an enduring cultural anthem for women’s rights, driving over 2 billion views on social media alone. This led to performances on BBC’s Later…with Jools Holland and The Kelly Clarkson Show, an invitation to support the legendary Stevie Nicks at London’s Hyde Park, and early support and acclaim from The Washington Post, The Guardian, The Boston Globe, PAPER, Bust, CNN, NME, Billboard, Trackstar and more. She was also named YouTube’s Trending Artist on the Rise, Breakthrough Artist to Watch 2024 by Amazon, as Spotify Juniper Artist to Watch and as Spotify Equal Ambassador. Adding to her accolades, Paris was recently hand selected to perform “The Rider,” featured in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. She follows in the footsteps of past performers like Ed Sheeran, Annie Lennox, Enya and more.

Cacophony, her critically-lauded 2024 debut album, landed on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart at #23 and received praise from The New York Times, Pitchfork, DIY, Dork, and many more. The album tells stories of grief, love and trauma through the lens of Greek mythology, gothic literature, and patriarchal oppression.

Paris Paloma Headline Tour Dates:

2025

March 4 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West - SOLD OUT

March 5 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl - SOLD OUT

March 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer - SOLD OUT

March 8 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre - SOLD OUT

March 9 - Boston, MA - Royale - SOLD OUT

March 11 - New York, NY - Webster Hall - SOLD OUT

March 13 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House - SOLD OUT

March 14 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic - SOLD OUT

March 15 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall - SOLD OUT

March 17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman - SOLD OUT

March 18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre - SOLD OUT

March 21 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom - SOLD OUT

March 23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox - SOLD OUT

March 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

March 27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda - SOLD OUT

April 12 - Zermatt, Switzerland - Zermatt Unplugged 2025

June 5 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Albert Hall

June 6 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Sheperds Bush Empire - SOLD OUT

June 8 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre - SOLD OUT

June 13 - Bergen, Norway - Bergenhus Festning

Photo credit: Phoebe Fox

