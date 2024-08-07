Paris Paloma Details Instore Performances & Signings for Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paris Paloma has announced three intimate instore performances and signings for the week of the release of her debut album ‘cacophony’, taking place on album release day on 30th August in London and continuing over the weekend on 31st August in Bristol and 1st September in Liverpool. Tickets for all events are available here.

The instore performances and signings are as follows:

Friday 30th August, 7pm – St John’s Church, Banquet Records – Kingston, London (age 14+) – Ticket link



Saturday 31st August, 6.30pm – Rough Trade – Bristol (all ages) – Ticket link



Sunday 1st September, 7pm – Rough Trade – Liverpool (all ages) – Ticket link



In the past couple of months, Paris Paloma wrapped a sold-out debut UK and US headline tour, made her Glastonbury performance debut, shared the stage with the legendary Stevie Nicks at London’s BST Hyde Park, and delivered a chill-inducing performance of her break-out single ‘labour’ on BBC’s Later…with Jools Holland. Now, the rising artist has shared her latest single ‘the warmth’, where she sings in unfurling harmonies, spectral with full-bodied pop, and a determined percussive march building like a personal artillery. Equally as moving, the music video features choreography building on the emotional arc. Listen HERE and watch HERE.



New track ‘the warmth’ is the final single leading into Paris’ highly anticipated debut album ‘Cacophony’, set for release on August 30th via Nettwerk. Her ethereal sound and fiery lyrics evoke powerful emotional responses from fans, as witnessed on her previously released tracks ‘boys, bugs and men’, ‘my mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’, and the viral, Top-30 single that ignited it all, ‘labour’. The album’s 15 tracks range from tender and heartbreaking to sublimely aggressive and vengeful. Taking influences from dark pop, folk, and indie, Paris creates a discography that evokes something primal, powerful, and innately feminine. Pre-order HERE.



Earlier this spring, on International Women’s Day, Paris caused an uproar with the announcement of ‘LABOUR (the cacophony)’, a new EP celebrating the 1 year anniversary of ‘labour’. The post reignited fans' excitement, with over 10 million views on TikTok and 3 million views on Instagram. ‘LABOUR (the cacophony)’ was born out of the symbiotic care between Paris and her devoted fanbase. She’s cultivated a community both online and off: on TikTok, her 679K followers send her videos (of thoughts, song snippets, and tour moments) into six-figure views. Fan-made art and videos analyzing her lyrics span social media. She continues to build momentum around her debut album, performing ‘labour’ on Later…with Jools Holland and The Kelly Clarkson Show and gaining wider recognition as YouTube’s Trending Artist on the Rise, Breakthrough Artist to Watch 2024 by Amazon, as Spotify Juniper Artist to Watch and as Spotify Equal Ambassador, as well as critical acclaim from The Washington Post, PAPER, Bust, CNN, NME, DIY, Dork, The Sunday Times, Billboard and more.



Her hit single ‘labour’ struck a nerve with women around the globe, breaking over 100 million streams on Spotify, cracking the Official UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Chart, and soundtracking tens of thousands of TikToks. Watch HERE.



Through her thoughtful and confident lyrics, Paris Paloma paints pictures and tells stories with her songs, drawing parallels between the past and present to bring her own perspective on themes of love, grief, death and power. With a Goldsmiths degree in Fine Arts, her songwriting and visuals are inspired by fantasy as much as real life, drawing inspiration from mythology, art history and the Romantics, alongside the human experience.



The album title, ‘Cacophony’, is inspired by Stephen Fry’s Mythos, ruminating on the creation myth. “From this chaotic cosmic yawn, creation sprang forth,” Paris explains, “so this is a collection that makes sense of the overwhelming space of my mind where my anxiety, my OCD, and trauma processing lives.”

Cacophony tracklisting:

my mind (now) pleaser his land drywall labour boys, bugs and men knitting song as good a reason triassic love song escape pod last woman on earth bones on the beach hunter the warmth yeti

