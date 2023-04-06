Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Paris Paloma Breaks Onto US & UK Charts with Empowering Anthem 'labour'

Paris Paloma Breaks Onto US & UK Charts with Empowering Anthem 'labour'

The song garnered over 1.5 millions streams in its first 24 hours of release.

Apr. 06, 2023  

UK singer-songwriter Paris Paloma's fiery feminist anthem "labour" continues to make waves worldwide. The goosebump-inducing battle cry against misogyny broke onto the U.K. Official Chart last week at #29, and this week makes its Billboard chart debuts, including #13 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, #13 Digital Song Sales, #12 Emerging Artists and #17 Bubbling Under Hot 100.

The song garnered over 1.5 millions streams in its first 24 hours of release, and reached 1 Million YouTube views within a few days of release. Paris was also selected by YouTube to be their featured Trending Artist on the Rise today.

"labour" first started gaining momentum on TikTok due to fans' rapturous responses from previews of the song, garnering millions of views, uses and shares. The attention spurs from the powerful message behind the track.

"'labour' takes us inside a relationship where the speaker's self-worth is once again reduced, like many people who find themselves in draining relationships with undeserving people. Taking on all the emotional labour - because we accept the love we think we deserve. But it is a breaking point... it is the first time the speaker acknowledges the toxicity of these dynamics, and the song is about the escape from that relationship," Paloma says.

Originally hailing from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, Paris Paloma channels the experience of womanhood into her songwriting, speaking to the female experience, grief, love, death, and power. Her songwriting reads like poetry, drawing inspiration from figures throughout mythology, art history and the Romantics. Ranging from the tender and heartbreaking to the sublimely aggressive and vengeful.

Her ethereal sound takes influences from dark pop, folk, and indie genres; creating a magical discography that evokes something primal and innately feminine.

Watch the new music video here:




Hannah Grae Releases Brand New Single Jaded Photo
Hannah Grae Releases Brand New Single 'Jaded'
Merging nostalgic elements of No Doubt, Alanis Morrisette, and The Bangles and modern storytelling lyrics inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, and Taylor Swift – Hannah’s self-taught musical education seats her firmly in the lineage of cross-genre women making musical waves.
The Hails Share New Single Fiona As an Ode to Fiona Apple Photo
The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP What If I Photo
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track Raving Ghost Photo
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share