Paradise Ibiza Moves to Amnesia for 2020 Season 'The Age Of Love'

For the first time since its inception in 2012, Jamie Jones and Paradise will relocate from its previous home of DC-10 to the revered dance music temple of Amnesia for the 2020 season.

Widely regarded as one of the best clubs on the planet and winner of the 'Best Global Club' award on no fewer than four occasions, Amnesia is often described as the birthplace of Balearic Beat. Paradise will now have free reign to create magical moments on the fabled Amnesia terrace, ushering in a new musical journey on the island.

Jamie says: "After 8 amazing years at DC10 I felt like it was time for a new era of Paradise. I thrive the most when I'm creating new stories with my music and my projects, and I really wanted a new challenge for paradise and myself. Musically the 2 most inspiring dance floor moments I've had in ibiza and maybe ever have been at Amnesia.

"When that Terrace is on it's one of the most epic experiences anyone can have as a clubber. When we combine the positive energy, music and vibe of Paradise, the magic of Amnesia and the insane production we have planned it's going to be a wild fresh and exciting experience that I know will fulfil my desire to take us to the next level and beyond".



The line-up for the 2020 season is yet to be announced but Paradise has an unrivalled reputation for hosting the biggest names in dance music. In 2019, they had the likes of The Martinez Brothers, Joseph Capriati, Maceo Plex, Marco Carola, Luciano, Charlotte De Witte, Hot Since 82 and Nicole Moudaber performing across their 17 weekly parties.

Amnesia, on the move: "Everyone at Amnesia is super excited about Jamie Jones's and his Paradise crew taking over our dance floor on a weekly basis. It's one of the most talked about and special nights in Ibiza & around the globe , with ground breaking DJs, music loving crowds packing out the events week in week out, Jamie will carry on serving up his musical masterclasses time and time again.

"We feel Amnesia is the perfect fit for the next chapter of the Paradise story as it is the coming together of two of the White Isle's most iconic brands: to experience the good time vibes and world class soundtrack that Paradise provides on the world famous Amnesia terrace is sure to become one of dance music's most essential experience".

Jamie & Paradise maintain a strong relationship with DC-10 and look forward to shared future endeavours. But, it's time for a new chapter in the story of Paradise Ibiza, and the move to Amnesia ensures this lauded party brand continues to keep things fresh and exciting for revellers and music lovers across the world.





