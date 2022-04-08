Papa Roach Releases 11th Studio Album, EGO TRIP.

After two years of work and nearly 10 months of building up excitement with fans, Papa Roach are celebrating the release of their eleventh studio album EGO TRIP today.

An album that sprouted almost by mistake in the throes of a global lockdown, its seeds were planted when the quartet entered a COVID-secure mansion in Temecula, California in the summer of 2020. What started as an escape and an exercise in keeping the creative juices flowing, in a world that had completely ground to a halt, quickly grew into something bigger. Purposeful, provocative, and just the right side of the line between confident and cocky ("I really hope [the album title] stops a few people in their tracks" cackles front man Jacoby Shaddix), EGO TRIP is Papa Roach - completed by guitarist Jerry Horton, bassist Tobin Esperance and drummer Tony Palermo - at its boldest and most brilliant.

"Throughout my life I've embarked on this constant journey to unravel this...thing," begins Jacoby on the inspiration behind EGO TRIP. "This eternal paradigm; this struggle between the light and the dark. I see it alive in the world and it's something I'm constantly trying to find balance in with regards to my own life. Who is at the wheel of my ego? Is it the high-frequency version of myself, the one who is more spiritual and self-aware, or is it the low-frequency version who can be selfish, self-centered and self-seeking? Throughout the process of making this record, we had some really profound conversations about life, who is at the helm of our egos and what it is that drives and motivates us."

Fans have had a chance to dive into singles "Cut The Line", "Stand Up", "Dying To Believe", "Kill The Noise" (which held the no. 1 position on the Mainstream Rock Charts for over a month) and genre-bending banger of a single "Swerve" featuring Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333) and Sueco over the last few months, but are in for a treat with a handful of new songs including "No Apologies" a catchy, quintessential, modern rock anthem that the band are known for. All 14 tracks were pulled from a 2020 writing session with the iconic rock band and a tight-knit creative team including familiar collaborators Colin "Doc" Brittain, Nick Furlong, Jason Evigan and new team members WZRD BLD and Andrew Goldstein.

On top of these past releases, Papa Roach have connected with fans through unique partnerships with TikTok, San Francisco 49ers, Twitter, ESPN UFC and more. The band also took over the iconic Shakey's Pizza on Santa Monica Blvd in Los Angeles for a one-of-a-kind release party last night

EGO TRIP is available to stream and purchase today via New Noize Records, the band's re-launched label with its roots from 2001, in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG's independent label and artist services arm) at https://PapaRoach.lnk.to/egotrip.

Papa Roach just wrapped up their first headlining tour in three years with the first leg of their North American "Kill The Noise Tour" featuring very special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. The band will be back on the road for a string of dates with Highly Suspect next month and are making a handful of festival appearances across the United States.

A full list of tour dates is below with more information available here.

Papa Roach with Special Guest Highly Suspect

May 21 - St Louis, MO - 105.7 The Point "PointFest 2022"

May 22 - Springfield, MO - The Shrine Mosque

May 24 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

May 26 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center & Arena

Festival and Special Appearances

May 19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville Festival

May 28 - Houston, TX - 94.5 KTBZ Presents BuzzFest

May 29 - Dallas, TX - 97.1 The Eagle Presents BFD '22

July 15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkarceration Festival

October 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

About Papa Roach

Papa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who in 2020 celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their iconic album "INFEST". 20 years into their career, the band continue to have global success.

