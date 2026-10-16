Papa Jay Teams Up With G Herbo on WORK DAT (REMIX)

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Rising R&B sensation and on-screen superstar Papa Jay joins forces with fellow Chicago native and acclaimed rapper G Herbo for the release of 'Work Dat (Remix),' available now via Epic Records. Following the release of the original single earlier this summer, Papa Jay breathes new life into the club-ready R&B anthem with a dynamic verse from G Herbo, bringing together two distinct voices from Chicago's music scene. Rooted in the city's Signature Sound and paying homage to its native jookin' culture, the remix amplifies the track's infectious energy while further showcasing Papa Jay's versatility as a rising force in R&B.

Originally released earlier this summer, 'Work Dat' introduced listeners to Papa Jay's sharp songwriting, smooth vocals, and undeniable charisma. Driven by booming 808s and a party-starting instrumental, the track seamlessly blends contemporary R&B with distinct Chicago influences. On the remix, G Herbo brings his signature gritty delivery and commanding presence, adding a fresh dimension to the record while complementing Papa Jay's melodic approach. Together, the two deliver an infectious, high-energy collaboration tailor-made for dance floors everywhere.

'Work Dat (Remix)' marks an exciting new chapter for Papa Jay, who signed with Epic Records earlier this year following a yearslong ascent through the independent R&B circuit. The collaboration with G Herbo not only celebrates their shared Chicago roots but also further establishes Papa Jay's ability to bridge the worlds of R&B and hip-hop as he continues to develop his sound and introduce himself to new audiences.

Beyond music, Papa Jay has already made a name for himself as a dynamic multi-hyphenate, building an impressive career across television and film. His growing list of credits includes a recurring role in the hit series Reasonable Doubt, Netflix's The Madness alongside Colman Domingo, and Creed III starring Michael B. Jordan. Balancing his on-screen success with his passion for music, Papa Jay has been honing his craft as a singer, songwriter, and performer since the age of three.

With a growing catalog of music, an impressive on-screen résumé, and his debut studio album in the works, Papa Jay continues to solidify his place as one of the most promising emerging voices in R&B. Now, teaming up with fellow Chicago standout G Herbo, he builds on the momentum of 'Work Dat' and sets the stage for what's to come.

Papa Jay's 'Work Dat (Remix)' featuring G Herbo is available now on all streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Kayla Walker



Photo Credit: Kayla Walker

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