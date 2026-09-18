Hunxho Releases I QUIT RAP Album With G Herbo and Featured Artists
The 18-track project features collaborations with G Herbo, Baby Drill, Fatt Smax, Hotboii, and Yk Niece.
Atlanta rapper Hunxho has released his new album, I Quit Rap, via 300 Entertainment. The 18-track release includes the standout 'Anemia Lover' and 'BP Truck,' for which an official music video was set to release the same day.
The provocative title originated from Hunxho's interview with Mika Ortiz. As the conversation heated up, he took a moment to declare, 'I quit rap.' The statement, however, proved to be anything but final. Behind the scenes, Hunxho was hard at work crafting a new full-length offering, turning those three words into the title of a body of work that proves he is far from quitting. The project's artwork features Ugliest Rapper Alive, the Atlanta personality known for his unmistakable look and memorable appearance during Druski's Coulda Been Records audition.
'Anemia Lover' revolves around the elevated melodicism he's become synonymous with over the years. Emotional guitar rings out and he wears his heart on his sleeve. Holding nothing back, he admits, 'Now we starting all over again, but I'm really try'na get closure for real.' Among other highlights, he shows out on 'I Am Who I Am' featuring fellow multiplatinum rap star G Herbo. He taps Hotboii for the scorching 'Yessirrrr' before linking with fellow Atlanta rappers Baby Drill, YK Niece, and Fatt Smaxk for the remix of his banger 'Throw It.'
The journey concludes with the introspective 'When I'm Done,' reflecting on Hunxho's grind to reach stardom, his enduring vision, and the mark he's left on hip-hop.
He paved the way for I Quit Rap with 'I Love My Hoe,' which quickly surpassed 1 million total streams and has continued to surge on DSPs. Not to mention, the album also includes 2026 favorites 'Throw It' and 'Change My Ways' which instantly resonated with listeners, gathering 2.4 million Spotify streams and north of 6.5 million YouTube views on the music video—which vaulted to #11 on YouTube Trending Music, cracked the Top 50 of the Daily Top Music Videos, and soared to #57 on the Weekly Top Music Videos.
About Hunxho
Hunxho has emerged as one of the most distinctive voices among a new generation of melodic rappers, captivating audiences with his raw honesty, infectious melodies, and undeniable charisma. With a style that's unmistakably his own, he continues to evolve his sound while carving out a lane that feels entirely authentic to him. His growing discography includes Street Poetry, For Her, 22, Thank God, For Her 2, and now I Quit Rap. By following his instincts, he has received multiple certifications for some of his biggest singles to date, including 'Your Friends,' 'By Tomorrow,' 'Yes,' 'Interlude' and many more; while surpassing 1 billion streams and counting. He sold out his first national headlining 'One Night Only' Tour, earned a coveted spot on the XXL Freshman Class, and continued to expand his reach through major national tours and performances. With I Quit Rap, Hunxho enters a new chapter of his career, further establishing himself as a defining voice coming out of Atlanta.
Photo Credit: Keenan Lit
Photo Credit: Keenan Lit
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