Pantha Du Prince New LP 'Conference of Trees' Out Now

Today, Hendrik Weber, aka Pantha du Prince, proudly shares his new album Conference of Trees, out via Modern Recordings. Alongside the album comes an official documentary film that shows in detail the creation process behind Conference of Trees.

The album's title refers to a question posed by Weber: What does it sound like when trees communicate? To answer this question, Weber engrossed himself in ecological research, both modern and historical. Instead of speaking for trees, Conference of Trees transports listeners into their trunks and roots. This empathy is crucial to the album's themes and its compositions.

"I wanted to become a tree myself and enable a group of musicians to become trees as well," he explains. "This is an act of contemplation."

The natural elements now seep into Weber's own songwriting process, which shifted from electronic elements to more natural ones including wooden instruments he created himself. For Conference of Trees, he enlisted percussionists Håkon Stene and Bendik Hovik Kjeldsberg (The Bell Laboratory), Manuel Chittka (Jungstötter), and jazz musician Friedrich Paravicini, whose credits include work with Lou Reed and Robert Wilson.

Its lead single, "Pius in Tacet", arrived a few weeks ago with accompanying visuals that complement the album's enthrallment with the natural environment.

"Spending so much time in front of the computer and working with electronic machines started feeling a bit bleak to me," explains Pantha du Prince, "I wanted to find a way to spend more time outdoors and to legitimize it with art."

In support of the new album, Weber is currently playing shows throughout Europe.

Pantha du Prince - Conference of Trees

(March 6th - Modern Recordings)

1. Approach in a Breeze

2. Transparent Tickle Shining Glace

3. Holding the Oak

4. When We Talk

5. Roots Making Family

6. The Crown Territory

7. Supernova Space Time Drift

8. Silentium Larix

9. Pius In Tacet

10. Lichtung





