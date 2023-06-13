Pangaea to Release New Album 'Changing Channels'; First Two Singles Out Now

Pangaea announces his new album 'Changing Channels' with two further tracks for Hessle Audio. Infectious and hypnotic in equal measure, they capture Pangaea's talent in constructing dancefloor bangers that reflect an innate experimental tilt.

Developed and tested across his international DJ bookings, and over a healing period of introspection, these tracks attack and retreat with an urgent and emphatic focus; sleek yet rough, attractive yet abrasive.

The patient toy-piano patterns and pitch-shifting sample flip on 'Hole Away' suggest classic UK garage, bubbling without ever boiling over, while the hypnotic modulations of 'Changing Channels' build to a shuddering climax.

Photo: Brian Whar