Pandora's Thumbprint Radio Marks 5th Anniversary

Pandora launched Thumbprint Radio five years ago as a new kind of hyper-personalized music station for Pandora users, one that's based off the songs that each user has thumbed-up to let Pandora know which ones they love the most.

Thumbprint Radio takes songs that a user has thumbed-up across all of their stations, or anywhere on Pandora - since they first became a Pandora user - mixed with an ever-updating variety of new songs that Pandora knows the user will love based on their thumbs, to create a single personal station that's as unique as each user's own thumbprint (get it?), and that grows and evolves with the user and their tastes every time they thumb.

To say that Pandora users love Thumbprint Radio would be a great understatement. It's been Pandora's #1 most popular station by total listening hours since its first year and has stayed at the top ever since.

Over 50 million Pandora users have now enjoyed Thumbprint Radio and made it a runaway success. And in the five years since Thumbprint Radio launched:

Users have collectively spent over 2 billion hours streaming their Thumbprint Radio stations, which together have been driven by over 1 billion thumbs.

Thumbprint Radio has played over 4.5 million unique songs, representing over 300,000 unique artists.

Because thumbs are a direct indication of the songs and artists Pandora users love the most (Pandora has now amassed over 100 billion total thumbs from its users!), it may come as no surprise that the all-time most popular artists on Thumbprint Radio comprise a high-wattage list of some of music's most popular artists across the last five years:

Thumbprint Radio All-Time Top Artists

1. Drake

2. Eminem

3. Rihanna

4. Future

5. Chris Brown

6. Jason Aldean

7. Lil Wayne

8. Beyonce

9. 2Pac

10.The Weeknd

Thumbprint Radio is available to users once they have at least three stations with four thumbs on each. So whether they're new to thumbing or have already logged thousands, they can start thumbing up more of their favorite songs on Pandora today to make their personal Thumbprint Radio even bigger, better, and more uniquely them!