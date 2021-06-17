Pandora and SiriusXM's 'Sounds of Summer' Kicks Off Today

Pandora announced today the launch of Sounds of Summer, a new music destination featuring inspiring and memorable summertime songs that will take listeners on a sonic roadtrip across the United States. The Sounds of Summer Pandora station will feature listening Modes that define these cities and regions in the blazing heat of summer. First up are the Modes for Southern California, The Carolinas, Atlanta, Austin, The Hamptons, and Colorado. The Modes for The Jersey Shore, Florida Keys, Chicago, Miami, Nashville and New Orleans will be available the first week of July.

Beginning today, Pandora listeners can tune into the new summer music station plus hear from SiriusXM and Pandora personalities who are experts of each of the locales to find out how these scorching songs are woven into their regions.

Pandora Modes is a new station customization feature that provides more control over the types of songs that are played by offering a set of selectable and thematic listening experiences.

Sounds of Summer will also extend to SiriusXM as a new weekly program on SiriusXM's Volume (channel 106) at 1 pm ET on Thursdays. The first program on June 17 will feature music that takes you on a sonic trip to Southern California with its surf rock and punk attitude, hosted by SiriusXM's So-Cal native, Lyndsey Parker. Can listen here

SiriusXM's Volume channel is home to a variety of programs dedicated to the conversations about music. Programs include WHOOOSH! hosted by Simon Le Bon, The Jimmy Jam Show, Lefsetz Live, hosted by Bob Lefsetz, Never Meet Your Heroes with Scott Ian, Feedback with Nik Carter and Lori Majewski, Debatable hosted by Mark Goodman and Alan Light, Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk and more.