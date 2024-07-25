Pamela Hopkins Wins Best Classic Country Performance At The HIMAwards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Million-Streaming country music artist Pamela Hopkins has been honored with the Best Classic Country Performance award at the prestigious Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMAwards). The award ceremony took place on July 18, 2024, in Hollywood, CA, celebrating the finest independent artists from around the globe.

Pamela Hopkins, known for her emotive storytelling and powerful vocals, was recognized for her heartfelt single, "Walk of Honor," which was released on January 5, 2024. The song, co-written with Arkansas Independent Artist/singer/songwriter Anna Brinker and Lonnie Abbott, emphasizes organ donation awareness and delivers a poignant message on the consequences of drunk driving.

The award-winning track "Walk of Honor" was inspired by a viral TikTok video detailing the "honor walk" for organ donors. It narrates the emotional journey of a mother saying goodbye to her daughter, who is honored with a final walk to donate her organs. In a compelling twist, the song reveals that the young man responsible for the daughter's death through drunk driving is saved by her organ donation.

"This song is a story about a mother having to let her daughter go because she cannot be saved, but her organs save the lives of many," said Hopkins. "I hope that my song touches others, and if they haven't checked that box on their driver's license making them an organ donor, I hope they think about becoming one after listening to this song and hearing the message."

The HIMAwards are renowned for celebrating both emerging and established artists, songwriters, composers, and audio recording professionals worldwide. They provide invaluable resources, tools, education, and opportunities to help music artists develop successful careers without reliance on major labels.

"Without a doubt, the production on 'Walk of Honor' is fantastic," says Johnny Sims, acclaimed music producer. "Building blocks programs like Audible Genius can really help novices deliver a platinum-sounding product. Soundwise is also a great tool for delivering that production directly to your listeners. Highly recommend. Congrats Pamela!"

Pamela Hopkins has been a formidable presence in the country music scene, with previous releases earning her multiple accolades, including a Josie Music Awards win and an Independent Music Network Awards win. She was also a three-time nominee for the 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards. Hopkins' electrifying live performances have entertained audiences across the globe, including US troops in Alaska, Australia, Guam, Japan, and more.

For more information about Pamela Hopkins and her music, please visit her website at www.pamelahopkinsmusic.com.

Comments