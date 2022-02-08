Pamela Hopkins And Jason Lee Campbell Release Music Video For 'One More Last Kiss'

The video for "One More Last Kiss" premiered on Monday February 7th, 2022. Pamela is a three-time 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards nominee.

That was the very first time we actually sung the song together, at the same time... Jason is such a talented guy and it was such a blessing to have him on this project with me!"- Pamela Hopkins

With the December release of her latest single, "One More Last Kiss," Little Rock's Pamela Hopkins enjoyed her fifth international #1 iTunes hit. This time, in the United Kingdom, where the duet with Jason Lee Campbell hit the top of the Country songs chart. On Monday, February 7th, the video clip for the single will be released, featuring in-studio performance clips of the duo, directed by Sharpe Dunaway.

Pamela says, "We chose the studio-vibe as the setting for the video, because I wanted the viewer to see some of the passion that we feel when we are performing this song. We actually sat down in the control room for part of the video-and had a different idea when we started that part, but Jason started playing the song on the guitar, and we both started singing it together, so Sharpe started filming us doing that... I thought it was cool, because our tempo lined up perfectly with the original studio version. That was the very first time we actually sung the song together, at the same time, without the recording going on in the background. Jason is such a talented guy and it was such a blessing to have him on this project with me!"

"One More Last Kiss" was written by Hopkins with Dave Lenahan, and Melissa Leigh Johnson. It appears on her album collection, "Givin' A Damn (Don't Go With My Outfit.)"

Watch the video for "One More Last Kiss" below!

Pamela was just announced as a three-time 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards nominee: Country Artist, Female Vocalist, Album of the Year.

ABOUT PAMELA HOPKINS: Little Rock, Arkansas native Pamela Hopkins is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Her first Nashville album of all original music was released in February 1995. She returned to the studio to record her second album/EP project released in October 2018. 2 more singles were released in 2019. Hopkins has topped the international iTunes sales charts 5 times. Her music videos have received accolades at film festivals around the globe. She is also a Josie Music Awards winner. Pamela regularly performs in piano bars, Norwegian Cruise Ships and clubs across the US. She is sponsored by Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

Website: https://www.Pamelahopkinsmusic.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pamelahopkinsmusic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SingerPamelaHopkins

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCepe2hU8LuKPQim3sC2PZhw