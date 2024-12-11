Palaye Royale Unveils Massive 2025 North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Electrifying Los Angeles trio Palaye Royale have announced a massive tour of North America, starting in 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday December 13th at 10AM local time. Tickets will be available here. The band will be joined by special guest Johnnie Guilbert.

Earlier this year, Palaye Royale released their 4th studio album ‘Death or Glory’, which was named as one of Kerrang! Magazine’s albums of the year, with them describing it as “an opulent yet defiant piece of work, lavishly laden with groove, lust and razor-sharp lines about the path to surviving as a creative in the minefield of modern times.”

In support of the album, the band embarked on their largest headline tour to date, all across the UK & Europe, stopping by for their biggest show to date at a packed out and critically acclaimed show at Wembley Arena. Speaking about the show, Total Rock described it “as a night to remember – a piece of music history, witnessed firsthand”.

"Death or Glory," the title of Palaye Royale's latest album, offers an intriguing glimpse into a transformative and grandiose musical journey. As an anthem to resilience and self-discovery, "Death or Glory" embodies the band's artistic evolution and commitment to pushing the boundaries of glam-rock art-punk & brit-pop into a sound distinctively their own. The album will feature previous single ‘Just My Type’ as well as eleven other new songs.

Palaye Royale consists of brothers Remington Leith (vocals), Sebastian Danzig (guitar), and Emerson Barrett (drums). The creation of "Death or Glory" was a cathartic return to their roots, combining their deep musical knowledge with an innovative approach. The album's tracks were developed during a period of introspection, drawing from their extensive experience and growth as artists. Each song on the album is meticulously crafted, showcasing the band's profound connection to their music and their fans, lovingly dubbed the Soldiers of the Royal Council.

Palaye Royale 2025 Live Dates

February 2nd - Portland, OR

February 3rd - Seattle, WA

February 4th - Vancouver, BC

February 6th - Edmonton, AB

February 7th - Calgary, AB

February 9th - Spokane, WA

February 11th - Boise, ID

February 13th - Colorado Springs, CO

February 15th - Lincoln, NE

February 16th - St. Louis, MO

February 18th - Nashville, TN

February 19th - Louisville, KY

February 21st - Charleston, SC

February 22nd - Jacksonville, FL

February 23rd - Tampa, FL

February 25th - Birmingham, AL

February 26th - New Orleans, LA

February 27th - Houston, TX

March 1st - Albuquerque, NM

March 2nd - Tucson, AZ

March 4th - Las Vegas, NV

March 5th - San Diego, CA

March 7th - Ventura, CA

March 9th - San Francisco, CA

